All-new Subaru Outback kicks up dust ahead of New York Auto Show debut

Subaru has teased an all-new generation of the Outback, its wildly popular high-riding estate car that arguably invented the sector when it was introduced in the mid-Nineties.

The newcomer will be revealed in full at the New York Auto Show on 16 April.

While it’s never quite found as enthusiastic an audience in the UK as in some other markets, this all-new generation has a few distinctions that might finally give it more appeal here – in particular the fact that it will feature a hybrid powertrain.

The Outback initially started out life as a slightly lifted and more rugged Subaru Legacy estate in 1994, and quickly gained popularity. Now, some seven generations later, it’s the sole remaining member of the mid-size Legacy model line-up, and that’s for very good reason.

Just like the Forester did in the class below, the Outback drove just as well as an equivalent estate or saloon, avoiding the clumsy handling that many SUVs delivered in the Nineties. This was backed up by a reliable symmetrical all-wheel-drive system that traded ultimate efficiency for excellent traction, which is why it never quite took off here in the same way that it did in the US or Australia.