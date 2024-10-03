Used Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor long-term test: as good as new but at a lower price

Verdict

Finding out just what a second-hand Tesla Model 3 is like a few years down the road is something we’ve wanted to explore for a long time – and now we can. Our early impressions suggest that the Model 3 offers almost all of the technology and performance benefits that a brand-new one can, but at a significantly lower price. Over the next few months, we’ll be learning if its build quality and battery performance are equally resilient.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mileage: 63,400

63,400 Efficiency: TBC

How times change. It feels like only yesterday that people were climbing over barbed wire fences to get a hold of an electric car. But now, not only are waiting times coming down, but there’s also a knock-on effect of lowering prices in the rapidly growing used electric car market.

With this in mind, the question of whether it’s a good idea to take the plunge on a second-hand example is becoming more relevant. But how can we find out? Well, as one of the biggest-selling EV brands in Europe over the last few years, Tesla is a great place to start, and with its Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle service now operational, it’s a chance for us to see what sort of service the firm offers.