Used Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor long-term test: spacious EV suffers in the cold

Verdict

Tesla seems to have exploited the packaging benefits of the Model 3’s powertrain by utilising every inch of interior space to create a car that is exceptionally roomy inside. However, it can’t get away from many of the core annoyances of EV motoring, such as a drop in efficiency in the cold. The Model 3’s poor build quality is starting to grate, too.

Mileage: 65,912

65,912 Efficiency: 3.4mi/kWh

If there’s one genuine, inarguable benefit to electric cars, it would have to be the advancements in vehicle packaging made possible with an electric powertrain. Our Model 3 is very cleverly designed, so while its on-paper boot capacity of 425 litres might not seem particularly huge by class standards, this figure doesn’t take into account its true practicality.

To begin with, there’s considerable under-floor storage in the boot that can swallow all sorts of odds and ends. The raised floor then creates a flat loadbay when the second-row seats are folded, and there are some added little cubbies on either side; these make a great place to stash shopping bags.

This is supplemented by the ‘frunk’, which adds a further 144 litres, bringing the total up to 569 litres. This separate load space is a perfect place to store a mucky charge cable, rather than in the main boot or the storage space underneath it.