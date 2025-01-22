The long-awaited return of the Toyota MR2 sports car is approaching – with no small thanks to the brand’s motorsport endeavours – and the project is being led straight from the top by firm’s chairman, Akio Toyoda.

Toyoda first stated his desire to bring back the group of cars often referred to as the ‘three brothers’, the Supra, Celica and MR2, back in 2019 when production of the fifth generation Supra began.

Toyota itself has been teasing the return of an MR2 with its traditional mid-engined layout for a few years now. In January this year Toyoda even gave MR2 fans a red herring by stating he’ll have a mid-engined two-seater ready in time for the Tokyo Auto Salon. It turned out to be a modified Daihatsu pick-up truck.

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However, a new mid-engined sports car is indeed coming from Toyota and Toyoda is playing a key role in the MR2’s comeback. President of Toyota between 2009 and 2023, he oversaw the launch of the LFA for Lexus, then the relatively affordable Toyota GT86 and GR86 sports cars, plus he helped bring back the Supra name. Under his ‘Morizo’ racing driver pseudonym, Toyoda even flipped a GR Yaris rally car onto its roof during testing.

This hands-on approach to development has guided the mid-engined Toyota project to motorsport, something Toyoda is extremely passionate about.