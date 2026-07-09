Verdict

Upgrading the Toyota Land Cruiser’s powertrain with mild-hybrid tech doesn’t do much to change its outstanding off-road ability, and its impact on the tarmac driving experience is also minimal. Unfortunately the fuel savings also barely register. Ditching the rearmost seats to make way for the hybrid tech isn’t such a hardship, though, given that they were rather cramped and difficult to access in the first place.

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In the world of off-roading, the Toyota Land Cruiser has garnered a reputation for delivering go-anywhere durability and dependability that means it’s held in high regard across the globe, from the US to the Middle East and Australia. However, there are different versions of the Land Cruiser on offer, with larger and more work-focused versions available in some territories, while in the UK we get the stylish J250 series.

The looks include some retro-inspired details, but this Land Cruiser is just as capable off road as the rest of the line-up. Big 4x4s such as this aren’t exempt from emissions controls, though, and Toyota has updated the Land Cruiser by introducing a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It’s plumbed into the existing 2.8-litre diesel engine, and it’s the same set-up that’s used in the Hilux pick-up truck. It comprises a lithium-ion battery and a beefier starter-generator that contributes 16bhp and 65Nm of torque to support the diesel engine.