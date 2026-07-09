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Road tests

New Toyota Land Cruiser 48v 2026 review: go anywhere 4x4 gets a helping hand

The Toyota Land Cruiser loses its back seats to make way for mild-hybrid assistance, but the fuel economy benefits are barely noticeable

By:Dean Gibson
9 Jul 2026
Toyota Land Cruiser 48v - front20
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

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Verdict

Upgrading the Toyota Land Cruiser’s powertrain with mild-hybrid tech doesn’t do much to change its outstanding off-road ability, and its impact on the tarmac driving experience is also minimal. Unfortunately the fuel savings also barely register. Ditching the rearmost seats to make way for the hybrid tech isn’t such a hardship, though, given that they were rather cramped and difficult to access in the first place.

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In the world of off-roading, the Toyota Land Cruiser has garnered a reputation for delivering go-anywhere durability and dependability that means it’s held in high regard across the globe, from the US to the Middle East and Australia. However, there are different versions of the Land Cruiser on offer, with larger and more work-focused versions available in some territories, while in the UK we get the stylish J250 series.

The looks include some retro-inspired details, but this Land Cruiser is just as capable off road as the rest of the line-up. Big 4x4s such as this aren’t exempt from emissions controls, though, and Toyota has updated the Land Cruiser by introducing a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It’s plumbed into the existing 2.8-litre diesel engine, and it’s the same set-up that’s used in the Hilux pick-up truck. It comprises a lithium-ion battery and a beefier starter-generator that contributes 16bhp and 65Nm of torque to support the diesel engine.

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On paper, the efficiency figures don’t make for good reading. Emissions are actually up on the outgoing Land Cruiser from 276g/km to 282g/km, while the official combined fuel economy figure remains unchanged at 26.4mpg. There’s a price hike to factor in, too, with the 48-volt model costing £3,000 more than the old car, resulting in a price tag in excess of £80,000. That is unlikely to stop buyers, though, and a combination of low sales volumes and strong demand mean the Land Cruiser is a popular choice with those in the know.

Toyota Land Cruiser 48v - rear off road20

Another big change for the 48-volt model is the deletion of the third row of seats. They had to go to make way for the mild-hybrid tech, but we can’t say that they will be missed. The seats were cramped and access was tricky, while the folding mechanism was a little cumbersome in use. We think the 742 litres of boot space now on offer (up from 620 litres in the seven-seater) will be far more useful.

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Fire up the 2.8-litre diesel, and there aren’t many clues to the mild-hybrid assistance that has been added, because the four-cylinder unit wakes from cold with a familiar induction roar and a mechanical clatter. It’s on the move where the 48-volt system makes its presence felt the most, especially when you’re stuck in stop-start traffic. As long as the air-conditioning isn’t working overtime to keep the cabin temperature stable, the system cuts the engine smoothly and without fuss, and it stays off for long periods when you’re stationary.

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The system works well with the relaxed nature of the Land Cruiser’s driving character, and restarts the car in an equally fuss-free manner. The engine fires up as soon as you take your foot off the brake, while the mild-hybrid system offers a gentle push as the diesel gets back online. Unlike Toyota’s hybrid models, there’s no opportunity to drive on electric power alone, partly because the set-up has 2.4 tonnes of chunky 4x4 to get rolling.

Dean Gibson driving the Toyota Land Cruiser 48v20

The system adds 80kg to the Land Cruiser’s overall kerbweight, so it doesn’t have any impact on the rest of the driving experience. What you have is a large SUV that offers a commanding view of the road and a relatively comfortable drive in a well appointed cabin, featuring leather, panoramic glass and a dashboard festooned with buttons that offers the perfect antidote to a world where most new cars feature minimalist touchscreens. This is all backed up by a level of go-anywhere ability that will likely exceed the needs of most buyers, too.

But these traits are also delivered by one of our favourite SUVs, the Land Rover Defender. With prices for that car starting at around £64,000 for the five-seat 110 version powered by a smooth 3.0-litre diesel that’s faster and more efficient than the Land Cruiser’s set-up, it makes the Toyota look rather pricey in comparison.

Despite this, if we were going to be driving off-road, maybe even to the ends of the earth, we know which car we’d prefer to take.

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Model:Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8 D-4D 48v Invincible
Price:£80,945
Powertrain:2.8-litre, 4cyl diesel
Power/torque:201bhp/500Nm
Transmission:Eight-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
0-62/top speed:12.3 seconds/106mph
Economy:26.4mpg
Emissions:282g/km
Size (L/W/H):4,925/1,980/1,935mm
On sale:Now
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Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

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