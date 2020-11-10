New Toyota GR Yaris 2024 review: updates make a great car even better

The firm has added a couple of special editions to the range, celebrating its rally successes with world champions Sebastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera. These get additional modes configured to the tastes of each driver, but they’re a) pretty much sold out already, given that the UK was only allocated tiny numbers of each version and b) astronomically expensive – £60,000 a pop.

Even the regular versions of the car have received a price hike too, mind you, so there’s no getting around the fact that the GR Yaris is a very expensive creation. The manual model comes in at just over £44,000, a rise of more than £12k over the original car’s figure, while you’ll pay an additional £1,500 for the auto gearbox. Still, we’re living in a time when a Honda Civic Type R will cost you almost £50,000, so maybe these aren’t crazy figures for a hot hatch featuring its own, bespoke three-door bodyshell (the original reason for the car was to support the needs of the WRC homologation) and four-wheel drive.

You do feel like you’re better integrated into the new GR Yaris’s cabin, and the view out is definitely better than before. The reworked dash is neat and functional, with everything angled somehow towards the driver, although the fascia – all of the cabin materials, in fact – feel more focused on robustness than any modicum of plushness. That’s not where you’re spending your money here.

Instead, the GR Yaris continues to offer a curious lineage to those crazy Mitsubishi Lancer and Subaru Impreza homologation specials of old, because all of the joy is in the driving. The revised suspension settings are firm, so you do get a fair bit of communication of what’s going on beneath you. This may be a little wearing on long motorway runs, or around town, we hasten to add.