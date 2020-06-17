Best used family cars to buy now

The original Insignia arrived in 2009, with its successor going on sale eight years later. We were immediately impressed by Vauxhall’s smartly styled hatchback and estate, which is why this edition was our Family Car of the Year in our 2018 New Car Awards, before taking the same gong again the following year. Meanwhile, in 2017 the Insignia scooped Best Large Family Car in the CarBuyer awards, a feat that it repeated in 2018.

The Insignia is even more attractive as a used buy, with its keen prices, wide model range, generous equipment levels and ready availability, plus a cabin that’s big enough to carry five adults. It’s also genuinely enjoyable to drive, with excellent refinement, accurate steering, a comfortable ride and plenty of grip.

From the outset there were hatchback (Grand Sport) and estate (Sports Tourer) models, with a range of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines; as a fleet favourite, it’s no surprise that most Insignias up for grabs are diesel-powered, although there are also plenty of petrol examples. However, if you fancy something seriously unusual, check out the Country Tourer version, which came in four-wheel-drive estate form with a 2.0-litre diesel engine up front.

Just one in six Insignias is an estate, and these are among the most capacious load-luggers out there, with a 560-litre boot that grows to an enormous 1,665 litres if you put the seats down. Even the hatchback can stow 490 or 1,450 litres, while towing is a breeze if you opt for a diesel. A used Insignia on the drive may not impress the neighbours, but you’ll find ownership a doddle.

2. Ford Mondeo (Mk4)

By the time the fourth-generation Ford Mondeo arrived in 2014, it was selling in tiny numbers compared with the Mk1. But there was still an extensive model range with lots of engines, transmissions and trims, plus three bodystyles, including a cavernous estate. Low-mileage examples are hard to find, though.

3. Skoda Superb (Mk3)

The Skoda Superb has some of the roomiest rear seats in the business along with one of the biggest boots, whether you buy a hatchback or an estate. The 2.0 TDI diesel provides the perfect blend of performance and economy; for the icing on the cake, track down a DSG automatic transmission, and if you’re towing add four-wheel drive to the mix.

4. Peugeot 508 (Mk2)

What the Peugeot 508 lacks in space and versatility it more than makes up for in style. The sleek saloon-car silhouette actually hides a handy hatchback tailgate, while the cabin is roomy enough. A cushioned ride and excellent refinement mean the 508 laps up long trips, and there’s a PHEV option. The 508’ sleek French style isn’t limited to the exterior, as Peugeot’s i-Cockpit dashboard layout, generous equipment levels and plush materials give a surprisingly premium feel.

5. Hyundai i40 (Mk1)

The Hyundai i40 was often overlooked when new, which means it makes a a smart used-car buy, offering a lot of car on a shoestring budget. Hyundai focused more on comfort, efficiency and in-car kit, rather than driving dynamics. Soaking up bumps in the road, the i40 is a good motorway work horse and will be cheap to run as all diesel engines, manual or automatic, can achieve over 60mpg and have the potential to travel up to 700 miles on a tank.

6. Toyota Prius (Mk4)

The car that introduced the concept of ‘alternative’ hybrid powertrains in the late 1990s is now so far into the mainstream that it’s a shoe-in as one of our favourite used car options for families. The model continues its pioneering mission to make everyone a hybrid driver, but there’s nothing about the current Toyota Prius to justify outmoded ‘hair shirt and sandals’ eco-warrior slurs. The Prius is simply a great family car that’s cheap to run, fully lives up to Toyota’s fantastic reliability rep, and looks good too – at least if you’re on the admiring side of its 'Marmite' styling.

7. Volkswagen Passat (Mk8)

The rise and rise of prestige executive models like the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class has knocked the stuffing out of the large family car class, but it’s had a profound effect on survivors like the Volkswagen Passat. Staid and conservative it may be, but the big VW reeks of refined quality, and it’s packed with enough technology to rival the best of ostensibly more prestigious rivals. It’s also extremely roomy and the interior provides a genuinely feel-good ambience thanks to its well-conceived design and high quality build.

8. Mazda 6 (Mk3)

The Mazda 6 won the Auto Express Best Family Car award in 2014, and while it’s been around for a few years a facelift in 2018 has kept the model relevant. In fact it’s still one of the best in its class in 2020, which shows how good it was back in 2014. One of the key characteristics that has survived undimmed is the Mazda’s fun-to-drive factor. It’s one of the few family cars that’s positively fun to drive, combining sporty handling with efficient and punchy powertrains.

Now find out more about the best used cars you can buy...