New electric Vauxhall Grandland does cold weather prep for 2024 debut

The second-generation Vauxhall Grandland has been spotted braving the frigid cold of northern Sweden. The first ever electric Grandland is seen undergoing testing ahead of its world debut later this year – following hot on the heels of the all-new Vauxhall Frontera that will replace the smaller Vauxhall Crossland SUV. The humble Vauxhall Grandland has been with us since 2017, and has proved to be a sensible, spacious mid-size family SUV, however, the incoming second generation model looks to be considerably larger, potentially making it a closer rival to large SUVs such as the Skoda Kodiaq and Nissan X-Trail. Of course, neither of those are available as EVs. The new Grandland and Grandland Electric – yes, Vauxhall does just add ‘Electric’ to the end of its model names for the EV version – will utilise the STLA M platform from Vauxhall’s parent company, Stellantis. It’s the same platform that sits underneath the new Peugeot 3008 and electric E-3008, and has been designed from the outset to feature battery power, as well as combustion engines. 11 Aside from the Grandland being larger than the latest 3008, the key differences will be in the styling and interiors of the two models. While Peugeot went with a more coupe-esque look for its new 3008, along with a cabin dominated by screens and defined by the latest iteration of its i-Cockpit driver information design, it seems Vauxhall is taking a potentially less polarising approach.

We can clearly see that the new Grandland will sport a more traditional SUV shape, with its roofline gently tapering off towards the rear, opposed to the 3008's more dramatic silhouette. Although, it looks like the new Grandland will be less rounded than the current car, taking inspiration from the Mokka crossover and eighth-generation Astra hatchback and estate – especially when it comes to the front end. The new Grandland has a taller bonnet than the out-going model, which should help it look and feel a more commanding car on the road. We can also see a very thin set of LED daytime running lights, like those on the Mokka and Astra, though the camouflage is hiding the 'Vizor' grille that's become the trademark of modern Vauxhalls. Below all that is a central air intake that'll help cool the battery and motors underneath the car. Vauxhall Grandland Electric The Grandland Electric is likely to be offered with the same choice of 73kWh or 98kWh battery packs as its French sister car. These allow for a range of up to 326 and 435 miles respectively in the Peugeot, however, the Vauxhall's less aerodynamic shape may result in slightly shorter range figures. The majority of the Grandland Electric line-up will still be front-wheel drive, propelled by a single electric motor that produces either 201bhp or 227bhp depending on which battery you go for. However, an all-wheel drive version should also be available based on similar tech to that in the dual-motor E-3008. That car pumps out 315bhp and 509Nm of torque, cutting the 0-62mph time down from around nine seconds in the standard models to nearly six. 11 The Grandland won't offer the same ultra-fast charging speeds as a Kia EV9, but a 20-80 per cent top-up shouldn't take more than half an hour, even for larger-battery models.

As we mentioned though, the new Grandland won't be EV-only. The entry-level model will use a full-hybrid powertrain consisting of a 134bhp 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine working together with a 21bhp electric motor and 48V battery. In the new Peugeot 3008, this setup can return up to 51mpg on average and a 0-62mph of 10.2 seconds, though the larger Grandland is unlikely to be as quick or efficient. Above that will be a plug-in hybrid version, tech that will also appear on the Peugeot in time. Details about this powertrain have yet to be revealed, but it should at least offer a longer range than the 39 miles of pure-electric driving the current Grandland e-Hybrid is officially capable of. The new Vauxhall Grandland will break cover sometime after the reveal of the new Vauxhall Frontera – the brand's new mid-size SUV that's set to rival the Nissan Qashqai, and will also be available from launch with all-electric power. We therefore expect the new Grandland to be unveiled in mid-2024 at the earliest. We also expect the new Vauxhall Grandland will attract a significantly higher starting price than the current model, which starts from under £30,000 in petrol guise or over £40,000 if you want a plug-in hybrid.