New electric Vauxhall Grandland snapped testing ahead of 2024 debut

The humble Vauxhall Grandland has been with us since 2017, and has proved to be a sensible, spacious mid-size family SUV, however, it’s never quite managed to beat the best in this highly competitive class, models such as the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage. Perhaps the forthcoming second-generation Grandland will have a better shot, but it’ll face even more competition as it’s going to be available for the first time with all-electric power.

The new Grandland and Grandland Electric – yes, Vauxhall does just add ‘Electric’ to the end of its model names for the EV version – will utilise the STLA M platform from Vauxhall’s parent company, Stellantis. It’s the same platform that sits underneath the new Peugeot 3008 and electric E-3008, and has been designed from the outset to feature battery power, as well as combustion engines.

The key differences will be in the styling and interiors of the two models. While Peugeot went with a more coupe-esque look for its new 3008, along with a cabin dominated by screens and defined by the latest iteration of its i-Cockpit driver information design, it seems Vauxhall is taking a potentially less polarising approach.

We can clearly see that the new Grandland will sport a more traditional SUV shape, with its roofline gently tapering off towards the rear, opposed to the 3008’s more dramatic silhouette. However, it looks like the new Grandland will be less rounded than the current car, taking inspiration from the Mokka crossover and eighth-generation Astra hatchback and estate - especially when it comes to the front end.