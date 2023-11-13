New electric Vauxhall Grandland snapped testing ahead of 2024 debut
The second-generation Grandland will use the new Peugeot E-3008, but does without the coupe-like roofline
The humble Vauxhall Grandland has been with us since 2017, and has proved to be a sensible, spacious mid-size family SUV, however, it’s never quite managed to beat the best in this highly competitive class, models such as the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage. Perhaps the forthcoming second-generation Grandland will have a better shot, but it’ll face even more competition as it’s going to be available for the first time with all-electric power.
The new Grandland and Grandland Electric – yes, Vauxhall does just add ‘Electric’ to the end of its model names for the EV version – will utilise the STLA M platform from Vauxhall’s parent company, Stellantis. It’s the same platform that sits underneath the new Peugeot 3008 and electric E-3008, and has been designed from the outset to feature battery power, as well as combustion engines.
The key differences will be in the styling and interiors of the two models. While Peugeot went with a more coupe-esque look for its new 3008, along with a cabin dominated by screens and defined by the latest iteration of its i-Cockpit driver information design, it seems Vauxhall is taking a potentially less polarising approach.
We can clearly see that the new Grandland will sport a more traditional SUV shape, with its roofline gently tapering off towards the rear, opposed to the 3008’s more dramatic silhouette. However, it looks like the new Grandland will be less rounded than the current car, taking inspiration from the Mokka crossover and eighth-generation Astra hatchback and estate - especially when it comes to the front end.
The new Grandland has a taller bonnet than the out-going model, which should help it look and feel a more commanding car on the road. We can also see a very thin set of LED daytime running lights, like those on the Mokka and Astra, though the camouflage is hiding the ‘Vizor’ grille that’s become the trademark of modern Vauxhalls. Below all that is a central air intake that’ll help cool the battery and motors underneath the car.
Speaking of which, the Grandland Electric and E-3008 are likely to be offered with the same choice of 73kWh or 98kWh battery packs that allows for a range of up to 326 and 435 miles respectively in the Peugeot. However, the Vauxhall’s less aerodynamic shape is may result in slightly shorter range figures.
The majority of the Grandland Electric line-up will still be front-wheel drive, propelled by a single electric motor that produces either 201bhp or 227bhp depending on which battery you go for. However, an all-wheel drive version should also be available based on similar tech to that in the dual-motor E-3008. That car pumps out 315bhp and 509Nm of torque, cutting the 0-62mph time down from around nine seconds in the standard models to nearly six.
The Grandland won’t offer the same ultra-fast charging speeds as a Hyundai Ioniq 5, but a 20-80 per cent top-up shouldn’t take more than half an hour, even for larger-battery models. As we mentioned though, the new Grandland won’t be EV-only, and a plug-in hybrid version should also be offered some time after launch, as will be the case with its French sister car.
We expect the new Vauxhall Grandland will be unveiled in early 2024, and attract a significantly higher starting price than the current model, which starts from under £30,000 in petrol guise or over £40,000 if you want a plug-in hybrid. Rivals for the Grandland Electric will include family EVs like the Skoda Enyaq, Toyota bZ4X and Volkswagen ID.4.
Need new wheels for your loved ones? These are the best family cars to buy right now...