The Volkswagen ID.3 is about to go through a big round of changes this year, bringing an all-new interior, better tech and a new look to the Golf-sized electric hatchback. We broke the story last year, but our photographers have now snapped the new model in its late-stage testing, giving us even more of an insight into what’s in store.

The revised ID.3 will go head-to-head with other C-segment EVs such as the closely related Cupra Born and Skoda Elroq, plus the Renault Megane, Kia EV3 and the forthcoming Hyundai Ioniq 3. It’s still too soon to confirm pricing, but we suspect the VW will kick off at a similar price point to the existing model, which costs from around £30,860. If you’re in the market for a new EV, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service for all the latest deals.

What are the main changes outside?

The ID.3 will retain its general body, with the changes focused around a new nose and tail, plus fresh wheel designs and colour options. We can see that, under the subtle cladding, the headlights now sit lower on the nose and connect to the badge via a larger graphic. This could be illuminated – as it is on the ID.Polo – and hide the latest matrix-beam LED headlight technology.