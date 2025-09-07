Volkswagen will look to deliver on the promises it made when it appointed Thomas Schafer as CEO three years ago – including improvements in “design, usability, quality” and “finally the right names”. It means the recently announced ID. Polo is just the start of a far-reaching new naming strategy, with the firm set to cement its iconic badges in an all-electric future.

Speaking at Volkswagen’s media preview event ahead of the 2025 Munich Motor Show, Schafer told us we’ll see “another seven EVs launched by 2027” – some of which will inherit nameplates previously reserved for the firm’s combustion-engined cars.

Following in the footsteps of the ID.Polo will be a small electric SUV previewed by the ID.Cross concept – a car likely to keep its showcar nameplate when it goes into production next year. Kai Grunitz, Volkswagen’s board member for technical development described the model as “as cute as a T-Cross, but with the [interior] dimensions of a Golf”.

But perhaps even more interesting is Volkswagen’s intention to turn its back on the GTX badge – a name that first appeared on the ID.4 just four years ago. The move had been strongly suggested by the ID.Polo GTI concept and further hinted at when Schafer referenced the much mooted major reskin for Volkswagen’s mid-size electric family-car range, letting slip plans for an “ID.3 GTI” in 2026.