New 2024 Volkswagen Golf: back to basics for mid-life facelift

Volkswagen is almost ready to take the wraps off its updated eighth-generation Golf and we can reveal patent images of the car’s rear lights for the first time. The current Golf kicked off a new era of VW styling and technology when it was introduced in 2019, but has seen a mixed response from buyers, mainly due to its interior tech and interfaces – elements we suspect VW will be paying particular attention to on the updated Golf.

The new car is expected to go on sale in early 2024, which will mark 50 years since VW’s iconic hatchback first appeared. We’ll have to wait and see if Volkswagen will also commemorate this anniversary with a special edition variant.

Previous spy images have given us a good look at the revised design of the new Golf. The front end has received a subtle, but quite substantial update with new headlights and a new lower grille design. The wide-set mouth of the current Golf looks to be narrowed, tapering at its ends, mimicking the look of VW’s updated ID.3. The LED headlights are now even thinner, debuting a more geometric shape with sharper edges and complex inner lenses.

There are fewer changes visible at the rear, but the model we caught testing has a slightly redesigned lower bumper insert, and underneath this prototype’s clever transparent masks we’ll see the rear lighting get the new signature that we’ve found in patent application form.