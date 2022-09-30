New 2024 Volkswagen Golf facelift just “weeks away”

The Golf might be Volkswagen’s most iconic nameplate but globally its been overtaken in popularity by the Tiguan SUV - in a bid to restore its honour, the Golf will receive a mid-life facelift to make the eighth-generation model better than ever.

Volkswagen has recently confirmed the facelifted Golf will arrive in the next few weeks with “pre-sales scheduled for spring 2024”. This year marks 50 years since VW’s iconic hatchback first appeared. The Golf is no stranger to special editions to celebrate its various anniversaries (especially in GTI trim), so we’ll have to wait and see how Volkswagen will commemorate this anniversary.

The latest teaser image from VW of the revised Golf shows off the front end - or at least a shadowy outline of it. This model appears to be the Golf Estate, judging by the roof rails. The LED headlight signature incorporates a new geometric shape and on this model there’s a light-up badge, although don’t expect that feature to arrive on UK models.

The current VW Golf launched in 2019 and received mixed feedback thanks to bold new styling and frustrating interior technology. Previous spy images have given us a good look at the revised design of the new Golf. The front end has received subtle, but quite far-reaching updates with new headlights and a new lower grille design. As we’ve seen on test cars before, the wide-set mouth of the current Golf looks to be narrowed, tapering at its ends to mimic the look of VW’s updated ID.3.