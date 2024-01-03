Deal of the Day: facelifted Volkswagen ID.3 arrives with a massive £7,925 discount

Volkswagen had big plans for the ID.3 when it launched a few years ago, with the ‘3’ part of the name signifying its position as the family hatchback successor to the iconic original Beetle and the Golf. The ID.3 kicked off the brand’s all-electric range of ID cars and is a better proposition than ever in 2024 thanks to a facelift that brings a fresh new look and updated technology.

We found a few facelifted ID.3s from Group 1 Volkswagen in Southend with up to £7,925 off the list price. A Pro model with the 58kWh battery can be had for just £31,235. This particular example comes with a Glacier White Metallic paint finish and a ‘Driver assistance pack’ which means it has adaptive cruise control, road sign recognition display and lane keep assist.

The maximum range figure of 266 miles is impressive at this price point and judging from our drive of this updated ID.3 in 2023, pretty realistic too. VW didn’t tweak the ID.3’s dynamics, which is a good thing because it drives sweetly. An electric motor on the rear axle with 201bhp results in a satisfying rear-driven experience along with instant torque delivery. The 7.4-second 0-62mph time isn’t too shabby either.

Volkswagen thankfully went back to the drawing board with the infotainment of the ID.3 and it now delivers quicker responses to inputs and a more intelligent route planner for the sat-nav with information on traffic and charging availability. The voice control is also improved and most importantly it features over-air-update capability so the ID.3’s technology will feel fresh for years to come.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find, on car that we’re happy to recommend.

