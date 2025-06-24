We’ve caught the facelifted Volkswagen ID.4 testing several times, and it appears that the new car is almost ready to shed its camouflage, judging by our latest spy pictures.

Not only will the updated ID.4 get a new look, but we expect an array of technical tweaks to be brought over from the heavily revised ID.3 Neo, resulting in sufficiently extensive changes to warrant a new name – ID. Tiguan.

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To date, VW has remained tight-lipped on what name its mid-size electric SUV will officially take, but there are strong hints that the ID.4 will indeed be renamed as the ID. Tiguan, which would mean sharing its nameplate with the brand’s most popular model globally.

When pressed at last year’s Munich Motor Show on whether we would see the ID.4 reborn as the ID. Tiguan – following in the footsteps of the ID.2all, which arrived recently as the ID. Polo – VW’s CEO Thomas Schäfer smiled, shrugged and said: “That hasn’t been confirmed – that would be speculation.”

However, in a separate interview, chief designer Andreas Mindt said: “In my opinion, you have to have names. The original Beetle was the Volkswagen 1200; it’s not a name. But the audience immediately gave it a name. These names are so human; you can humanise them – this is what we want to chase; this human element on a Volkswagen. I love it.”