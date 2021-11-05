Petrolheads rejoice! New Alfa Romeo Giulia might not be EV-only

The all-new Alfa Romeo Giulia saloon may now be offered with petrol engines as well as electric power – signalling a possible dramatic U-turn for the maker’s range of large family cars.

Ex-Alfa boss and recently-appointed Stellantis Europe CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato told Auto Express: “As we are blind in terms of changes in regulation, my only answer is that I have the means to adapt.

“We will assess where we are,” he told us. “If the current global ecosystem does not change, [Giulia] will be 100 per cent electric. If I see it is changing, or that I’m not matching what I want, it is not a problem to adjust with alternative powertrains.”

Alfa Romeo had been finalising its plan to become a fully-electric car company by 2027, and while it isn’t turning its back on EVs, the Giulia and closely-related Stelvio SUV may follow in the footsteps of the smaller Junior crossover by being offered with a range of powertrains in time. Both the Giulia and Stelvio are expected to sit on the Stellantis STLA Large architecture, which will also support other models within the wider Stellantis stable.

Big electric range for new Giulia

The Giulia EV’s underpinnings will offer a minimum of 800km (497 miles) of range, with battery sizes ranging from 85kWh to 118kWh, according to Stellantis investor information. This would give the electric Giulia one of the longest ranges of any EV on sale. It will apparently have class-leading rapid-charge capability, with up to 20 miles of range added per minute.