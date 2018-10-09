Used - available now 2018 Audi A6 44,297 milesManualDiesel2.0L Cash £15,199 View A6 2021 Audi A6 15,119 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0L Cash £22,599 View A6 2014 Audi A6 49,500 milesAutomaticDiesel3.0L Cash £10,999 View A6 2021 Audi A6 60,594 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L Cash £22,500 View A6

When it comes down to the nitty gritty of an estate car, it’s the load-carrying capability that’s going to be a priority. But in this instance, the latest A6 Avant is a shadow of its former self. A new, swoopier exterior design means that sacrifices have been made at the altar of versatility, and Audi quotes a capacity of 466 litres for the diesel mild-hybrid we’re driving here. That’s well behind the 565 litres that has been consistently offered by the A6 Avant ever since the second-generation car hit showrooms. Even the Mk1 had 455 litres of space.

Compared with its premium rivals, the A6 Avant is far behind the 5 Series Touring, which offers 570 litres, while that 466-litre capacity is only six litres more than is offered in the Mercedes E 300 de Estate, a car that we’ve often criticised for its lack of boot space.

Ditching diesel doesn’t help the A6 Avant much. The unassisted TFSI petrol version is better, but is still far from stellar at 503 litres, while the e-Hybrid plug-in model sacrifices boot space to fit the battery in, so manages a disappointing 404 litres, well behind the plug-in E 300 de.

There are plus points to the Audi’s boot. The powered tailgate opens tall and the load cover lifts out of the way automatically, while we measured the load lip at 685mm, which is reasonably low. A subtle lip means that items won’t slide out accidentally, but then they don’t need to be lifted very high to remove them.