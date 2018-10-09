New Audi A6 Avant Launch Edition Plus review: high spec but so-so space
The latest A6 Avant is as upmarket as ever, but it's no longer a load-lugging champion
Verdict
The latest A6 Avant is the perfect showcase for Audi’s current direction. It ticks all of the boxes for cutting-edge tech, everyday cruising comfort and upmarket appeal, while the diesel hybrid powertrain delivers decent performance, too. However, if ultimate cargo carrying is on your list of requirements, then you’ll need to look elsewhere.
Think of a premium executive estate, and the Audi A6 Avant could easily be the car that springs to mind. For five generations, this upmarket load-lugger has delivered comfort and space to match arch-rivals such as the BMW 5 Series Touring and Mercedes E-Class Estate. And now there’s an all-new sixth generation hitting UK showrooms.
The first batch of cars come in Launch Edition and Launch Edition Plus specifications, with the latter having everything but the kitchen sink thrown at it – although with a price tag in excess of £67,000, you’d expect it to feature plenty of goodies. Highlights include adaptive air-suspension, four-zone climate control, a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, acoustic glass, gloss-black exterior detailing and matrix LED lighting that offers a dazzling array of exterior lighting options.
When it comes down to the nitty gritty of an estate car, it’s the load-carrying capability that’s going to be a priority. But in this instance, the latest A6 Avant is a shadow of its former self. A new, swoopier exterior design means that sacrifices have been made at the altar of versatility, and Audi quotes a capacity of 466 litres for the diesel mild-hybrid we’re driving here. That’s well behind the 565 litres that has been consistently offered by the A6 Avant ever since the second-generation car hit showrooms. Even the Mk1 had 455 litres of space.
Compared with its premium rivals, the A6 Avant is far behind the 5 Series Touring, which offers 570 litres, while that 466-litre capacity is only six litres more than is offered in the Mercedes E 300 de Estate, a car that we’ve often criticised for its lack of boot space.
Ditching diesel doesn’t help the A6 Avant much. The unassisted TFSI petrol version is better, but is still far from stellar at 503 litres, while the e-Hybrid plug-in model sacrifices boot space to fit the battery in, so manages a disappointing 404 litres, well behind the plug-in E 300 de.
There are plus points to the Audi’s boot. The powered tailgate opens tall and the load cover lifts out of the way automatically, while we measured the load lip at 685mm, which is reasonably low. A subtle lip means that items won’t slide out accidentally, but then they don’t need to be lifted very high to remove them.
The floor itself is fairly square in shape, and a rail system is fitted so partitions or cargo nets can be attached, while the flat sides of the boot help with loading. The back seats fold easily and in three sections, so you can pick between cargo and passenger space as required, with a maximum of 1,497 litres on offer. Again, though, it is trumped by a 5 Series Touring, which has 1,700 litres of space.
Moving further forward, the A6 Avant’s interior is a pleasant place to sit, with lots of space in both rows, plenty of premium materials and gloss-black screens to play with. With four-zone climate control and heated rear seats fitted as standard, the Launch Edition offers limousine-like comfort in the back, although if you’re travelling with three passengers there’s a large transmission tunnel that eats into foot space for whoever is sitting in the middle.
Up front, we’re not convinced the front-seat passenger display is all that useful – we’d prefer a return to the option of having mapping available on the driver’s display, but this has been removed from the current wave of new Audi models. Storage is also a bit scarce inside. The central armrest bin is shallow, the door pockets and glovebox are small, and there’s only a shallow tray ahead of the starter button and drive mode selector.
One area where the A6 Avant still impresses, though, is with its upmarket driving experience. The TDI diesel features mild-hybrid assistance that operates smoothly and even sees the car running on electricity for low-speed manoeuvring, while the diesel itself is fairly refined once it’s up and running.
A combination of acoustic glass and adaptive air-suspension means the A6 Avant is almost limousine-like in terms of refinement, and the dampers are able to tune out most surface imperfections to leave occupants settled. The lack of wind and road noise is deceptive, too, and you can find yourself travelling at a higher rate than you might expect because the car is so quiet.
The A6 Avant’s ride height adjusts with different modes, with the Eco and Dynamic settings lowering the car for improved performance. At the other end of the spectrum there’s a raised mode to help with traversing fields, which gives the car the stance reminiscent of the old A6 Allroad.
Choose Dynamic mode for a sportier drive, and the A6 Avant delivers a decent experience. While the ride firms up, it’s not to the point of being uncomfortable, while body control is enhanced to make the most of the steering. The rack is quick and offers decent feel, and although the A6 Avant isn’t a natural performance car, this foundation bodes well for future S6 and RS 6 Avant variants.
Most of the time you’ll be more than happy to wallow in the sheer comfort the A6 offers at all speeds. While the Avant version isn’t quite the cargo-carrying champion that it once was, if you can make it work for your lifestyle, it’s still an upmarket and refined family wagon.
|Model:
|Audi A6 Avant 2.0 TDI quattro Launch Edition Plus
|Price:
|£67,185
|On sale:
|Now
|Powertrain:
|2.0-litre diesel mild-hybrid
|Power/torque:
|201bhp/400Nm
|Transmission:
|Seven-speed twin-clutch automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph/top speed:
|7.0 seconds/147mph
|Official fuel economy:
|52.3mpg
|Boot capacity:
|466/1,497 litres
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,999/2,099/1,491mm