Big tease of new Audi Q5 SUV as full reveal draws closer

The third-generation Audi Q5 is coming with all-new technology and Audi is starting to tease us

by: Alastair Crooks
13 Nov 2023
Audi is working on the next Audi Q5 and now we have a first official teaser image from the German firm, we can safely assume the mid-size SUV’s launch isn’t too far away. 

As one of Audi’s most popular cars globally, the Q5 is obviously a hugely important car to get right - even with in-house electric alternatives like the Q4 e-tron and upcoming Q6 e-tron no doubt looking for share in the same SUV market. 

We’ve caught the Q5 testing numerous times before with a few different trim levels and engines. This latest revelation, however, gives us our first official look at the new car - although it’s a close-up of a headlight that doesn’t reveal a great deal about the car’s design. On Audi’s social media post it says the Q5 will have Matrix LED headlights. 

Audi Q5 headlight

The car’s wider design has been previewed by our exclusive images already. To the front we’ll of course get Audi’s trademark trapezoidal grille and a wide lower air intake. The hot SQ5 we previously spotted will get its own bumper design front and rear for a sportier, more aggressive look. 

Audi has brought its rear light bar design to its all-electric range of ‘e-tron’ cars and a few internal-combustion engined models like the A8 and Q8. We expect this design detail to appear on the back of the new Q5 and further down a variety of different bumper shapes depending on the trim level. 

There won’t be an all-electric Q5 with only even-numbered models getting electric power in a revised Audi range that includes the A6 e-tron and the Q5’s EV equivalent, the Q6 e-tron. We should see a selection of 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engines with 48-volt mild-hybrid power and also a plug-in hybrid. We’ll wait and see if the current car’s 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre diesel offerings are carried over to the new model. 

What the Q5 should share with the Q6 e-tron is the interior. Audi has already revealed the EV’s cabin, which boasts a three-screen layout on the dash - made up from an 11.9-inch driver’s display, 14.5-inch touchscreen in the middle and a 10.9-inch screen on the passenger’s side. Some trim elements might be swapped for the Q5 but the overall layout should be quite similar to the one in the Q6 e-tron.

Now read our review of the updated Audi Q8...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

