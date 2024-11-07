Fresh details are emerging from Bentley about its first all-electric model, the Torcal.

We only learned the newcomer’s name a few weeks ago, but now we can have our first proper look inside - and it appears that, despite having a pure-electric powertrain, the Torcal will retain Bentley’s traditional ethos.

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Since the 1920s Bentleys have featured diamond patterns, seen in everything from wire mesh grilles to diamond-stitched seats and even the Bentayga’s headlights. With the Torcal this design lives on thanks to a partnership with British glassblowers Cumbria Crystal – and on the SUV’s fascia you’ll find a floating diamond grille. There’s also a diamond pattern on the central control dial on the centre console, within which the start button is embedded.

New pictures of the interior show the Torcal will be a different proposition to current Bentleys, taking technology from the Porsche Cayenne Electric but implementing it in a far more opulent environment.

As is expected of a Bentley, high-class leathers and woodgrain finishes will highlight the cabin’s quality, yet this model will also bring about a sizable transformation in terms of technology for the brand.

This will include a curved centre screen borrowed from the Cayenne, running a unique user interface designed for Bentley. There’s still some physical switchgear mounted on the broad centre console, plus there’ll be a new curved driver’s display and a new steering wheel to go with it. Those crystal elements will also be handcrafted, which according to the British brand will ensure the Torcal will have the “soul of a Bentley”.