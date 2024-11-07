New all-electric Bentley Torcal to ‘carry the soul’ of the brand
Bentley is looking to merge classic design cues with latest technology from Porsche
Fresh details are emerging from Bentley about its first all-electric model, the Torcal.
We only learned the newcomer’s name a few weeks ago, but now we can have our first proper look inside - and it appears that, despite having a pure-electric powertrain, the Torcal will retain Bentley’s traditional ethos.
Since the 1920s Bentleys have featured diamond patterns, seen in everything from wire mesh grilles to diamond-stitched seats and even the Bentayga’s headlights. With the Torcal this design lives on thanks to a partnership with British glassblowers Cumbria Crystal – and on the SUV’s fascia you’ll find a floating diamond grille. There’s also a diamond pattern on the central control dial on the centre console, within which the start button is embedded.
New pictures of the interior show the Torcal will be a different proposition to current Bentleys, taking technology from the Porsche Cayenne Electric but implementing it in a far more opulent environment.
As is expected of a Bentley, high-class leathers and woodgrain finishes will highlight the cabin’s quality, yet this model will also bring about a sizable transformation in terms of technology for the brand.
This will include a curved centre screen borrowed from the Cayenne, running a unique user interface designed for Bentley. There’s still some physical switchgear mounted on the broad centre console, plus there’ll be a new curved driver’s display and a new steering wheel to go with it. Those crystal elements will also be handcrafted, which according to the British brand will ensure the Torcal will have the “soul of a Bentley”.
Despite being called an “Urban EV” by Bentley, the Torcal is still very much a high-end luxury product, and even by the company’s standards, the model’s five-metre length is hardly compact. But when it’s revealed on 23 September, Bentley will finally have an all-electric model in its portfolio, creating a fourth product line for the iconic British car maker.
The latest glimpses of the exterior confirm the Torcal will be a regal and sophisticated-looking thing. Showing little more than a section of the rear tailgate, it reveals the new Bentley badge sitting between two thin rear lights that incorporate intricate cut-glass elements.
The rounded curve of the tailgate and just a hint of an aero-friendly surround up by the rear glass, plus the frosted silver paintwork, are the only other bits given away in the picture. The bonnet also showcases some indents flowing away from that new badge.
What else can we expect from what we’ve already seen?
Bentley has been through an extensive testing program with the new Torcal, so there’s been almost two years’ worth of prototypes spied all around the world. While the cladding on these test cars is still fairly chunky, the SUV’s overall proportions are impossible to hide, revealing this will be a svelte and dynamic-looking vehicle.
Key elements, such as the frameless windows, gutterless door skins and elegant shutlines, show this will be a more delicate design than the Bentayga. But according to insiders, it will also draw a closer connection to its more regal forebears, with a more upright face and elegant surfacing.
This will hark back to traditional Bentley design, clearly influenced by the Continental R, T and Brooklands from the late eighties through to the early 2000s. Broad-shouldered, confident, but not overpowering, it hides its dimensions well; it’ll look compact and won’t tower over you.
We don’t quite know whether a traditional grille is hiding behind the cladding, but it’s almost certain not to let in much airflow, meaning Bentley could instead use that space as an intricate styling element. We suspect 22-inch wheels will be the core offering, and given that the car is built in Crewe, it’ll also come in a wide selection of colours. Those looking for something more personal will also have the option of Bentley’s Mulliner program for even more high-end finishes.
Bentley Torcal: range and power
During a strategy update in late 2025, Bentley’s research and development chief, Matthias Rabe, said the Urban EV will be “really comfortable like the Flying Spur, agile like a Continental GT, and acceleration will be the best in a Bentley ever".
That’ll make it quicker than the new Continental GT Ultra Performance Hybrid, which dispatches the 0-62mph sprint in 3.2 seconds. “It’s not just fast-driving, it’s fast-charging. To charge 100 miles takes less than seven minutes,” added Rabe.
When he released the first teaser image, Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, CEO of Bentley, said: “Our first fully electric Bentley represents a bold step forward; it embodies our vision for sustainable luxury and technological excellence. With industry-leading charging capability and unmistakable Bentley character and design, it marks the beginning of an exciting new era for our brand - a future defined by innovation, craftsmanship and sustainability.”
With claims of record acceleration and charging speed, Bentley has also confirmed that its new SUV will share lots of its technical elements with the forthcoming Porsche Cayenne EV. It will sit on the latest version of Porsche’s PPE platform, which means it will integrate an 800V architecture with dual motors and lots of new-age chassis technology.
The Bentley will draw from the upper end of the new Cayenne’s technical toybox, which could include a 112kWh battery pack, with 400kW charging and up to 1,000bhp from its electric motors.
We also know that Porsche’s new Cayenne will feature standard-fit air suspension with new dual-valve damper technology, plus the option of the incredible Active-Ride system that’s already available on the Taycan and Panamera.
It’s far too early to suggest potential range figures at this stage, but the extra weight and aerodynamic compromises of the Bentley’s more upright shape will set it back next to the Porsche, so a range of around 350-370 miles seems a reasonable estimate.
Walliser added: “The concept is super-versatile – you can use it for long range or you can use it in the city. We also want to attract new customers, and we think with that concept it really adds something new to Bentley.” He also made it clear that this is not a replacement for anything in the firm’s current line-up.
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