Best used snow cars 2024

Used car values are generally significantly higher than they once were but, whatever your budget, the best used snow cars will still take on prolonged Arctic conditions and plenty of snow in their stride.

Here our road testing experts have picked 10 used cars that will make your life easier in the most challenging conditions, with prices starting at just £2,000. Of course, if you have deeper pockets, you can spend more on a brand-new snow car, but all of these used cars still have one thing in common: they can cope with the slipperiest conditions, especially if they’re fitted with a decent set of winter or all-season tyres.

Best used snow cars

Fiat Panda 4x4 Mk3

Years produced: 2011-2024

Price from: £3,000

Advertisement - Article continues below

Some cars punch well above their weight, and the Fiat Panda 4x4 is the proof. Small, light and cheap to buy as well as to run, the Panda can put far more expensive 4x4s in the shade when it comes to covering treacherous ground. The third-generation Panda 4x4 arrived in January 2013 with the more rugged-looking Panda Cross appearing in October 2014.