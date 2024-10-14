Having a car that can cope with winter weather doesn’t mean settling for a humdrum family hatchback or SUV. Increasingly, sports and luxury car makers are equipping their vehicles with high-tech four-wheel drive transmissions that allow you to get the power down more safely in the dry – and it’s just the same when the going gets slippery.

All of these cars have drive in each corner, and while we’re not suggesting that you’d necessarily take them out on an everyday basis, it’s good to know that just because some winter weather has hit, you don’t have to keep them locked up. After all, with those low temperatures and drizzle potentially dragging on for months, what could be a better tonic than to get behind the wheel of something special? We reckon that a spin (not literally!) in any of these will put a smile on your face this winter.

1. Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Prices from £65,000

The speed at which electric car development has progressed over the past decade is nothing short of astonishing, and nowhere is this more obvious than with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Admittedly the starting point was already impressive; when the Ioniq 5 arrived in 2021, we named it our Car of the Year.