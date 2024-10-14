Safest SUVs to buy 2024

The Kia EV9 encapsulates just how far Kia has come in a relatively short space of time, because this seven-seat electric SUV's price goes up to around £77,000 – but if it wore the badges of a premium brand it would cost a lot more.

The thing is, the EV9 can give premium marques a run for their money, which is why in our 2024 New Car Awards it was the runner-up large SUV, and bagged Large Company Car of the Year. Crammed with all of the latest comfort and safety tech, the EV9 has a claimed range of up to 349 miles, with 300 miles possible in reality – but this is a big car, so make sure it isn’t too vast to live with.

Tesla Model Y

Prices from £47,000

Euro NCAP rating: 5 stars

Year tested: 2022

Adult occupant: 97 per cent

Child occupant: 87 per cent

Vulnerable road users: 82 per cent

Safety assist: 98 per cent

Check out the Euro NCAP website and you’ll see that the Tesla Model Y is the safest small SUV ever tested, and it just happens to be an EV. With adult and child occupant scores of 97 per cent and 87 per cent, and those for pedestrians and assistance systems rated at 82 per cent and 98 per cent, the Tesla’s performance is deeply impressive in terms of helping you to avoid a crash, and protecting you if things go wrong.

Of course the Tesla’s talents are much wider than that, because this family-friendly SUV can go for up to 373 miles on a charge, plus it’s roomy, fast, and features some seriously impressive tech. It’s just a shame that the Model Y’s ride is quite so firm.

