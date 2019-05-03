Best used small cars 2024

We love small cars, and since most of us can't afford to buy brand-new models, it stands to reason that used small cars are the most popular of all. But which ones are the best to buy now? When we talk about small cars, we're really focusing on two different types of car - superminis and city cars. Superminis are the larger of the two and cars such as the Ford Fiesta and Volkswagen Polo fall into this category. City cars are smaller, lighter and often have smaller engines that are focused on economy and low insurance costs. They're not as practical and are less comfortable on longer journeys, but tend to be cheaper to buy and run than superminis. No matter which type of small car you choose, running costs and maintenance should be cheap. Strong fuel economy sweetens the deal even further, while low insurance costs are also highly beneficial, particularly for first-time drivers. The lightweight design of these cars also means that things like brakes and tyres last a long time, too. Here we've picked out a selection of the best used small cars including our 2023 used city car and used supermini of the year. Each one has a great balance of practicality, comfort, fun and low running costs at an affordable price, so you can be sure that every car you'll see below is well worth considering if you're after a used car... Best used small cars to buy These are our top pics from the current market for used small cars… 1. Ford Fiesta (Mk7) - best used supermini 9 Ford pulled the plug on the Fiesta in 2023, ending more than four decades of new-car sales success. However, the demise of the Blue Oval’s baby from showrooms does little to dent its appeal as a second-hand supermini star. Combining sparkling driving dynamics with family-friendly versatility and penny-pinching running costs, the Ford is a cracker.

As ever, the Fiesta remains a top choice for keen drivers, its quick steering and agile handling making it huge fun on a twisty back road. Light controls and compact dimensions also make it a confidence-inspiring choice when squeezing into a tight parking space. Factor in a cushioned ride and strong long-haul refinement, and the Ford has all the bases covered. Pick of the engine line-up is the gutsy and efficient 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol, but there's also a fuel-sipping 1.5-litre diesel or the fire-breathing 197bhp turbocharged unit in the fast and fun ST hot hatch. Even the entry-level 1.1-litre feels perky in 84bhp form, although the 69bhp variant struggles a little on the open road. A slick and precise manual gearbox is standard, but the smooth Powershift automatic is a top choice for those who spend a lot of time in town. The Fiesta's exterior looks sharp, while the interior is crammed with standard kit and features a high-quality finish. Most models also get the firm's intuitive and feature-packed SYNC 3 infotainment system that offers all the connectivity you'll need. And while the Ford isn't the roomiest of superminis, it serves up more than enough space for most growing families.

However, at the heart of the Ford’s appeal is the huge choice on offer. From the back-to-basics Style through to the luxurious Vignale, rugged Active and sporty ST, there should be a Fiesta for every budget, with prices starting from below £5,000 for the Mk7. Spend a little more and you’ll have the pick of low-mileage, well cared-for examples. Either way, few small cars will be as cost effective and satisfying to own. 2. Volkswagen up! (Mk1) - best used city car 9 If you want a second-hand small car that thinks big, then look no further than the Volkswagen up!. Unless you want to extend that search to its all-but identical sister cars, the Skoda Citigo and SEAT Mii which are equally tempting prospects. Grown-up driving appeal, perky performance, a surprisingly spacious interior and running costs that won’t break the family finances all come as standard with these models, while few small cars offer as much premium appeal. Better still, with prices having dipped as low as £2,000, VW’s baby is also one of the most affordable city slickers you can buy. It’s more than a decade old now, but the pint-sized machine still looks smart and modern. And despite its dinky dimensions, it serves up plenty of cabin space, with room for four adults and a 251-litre boot that’s larger than you’ll find in many models from the class above. The entry-level Take up! is a bit basic, but seek out the Move up! or High up! versions and you’ll get big-car features such as air-con, Bluetooth connectivity and even heated seats. If your budget stretches further, then post-2016 facelift models add autonomous emergency braking and a handy cradle for your smartphone. As you’d expect, the up! is right at home in the urban jungle, its nippy performance, compact size and light controls making it a doddle to drive. Yet it’s equally capable on the open road, where engaging driving dynamics, a composed ride and strong refinement mean it tackles motorways as effortlessly as country roads.