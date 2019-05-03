Best used estate cars to buy now

If you want something with more of an emphasis on fuel economy, that’s no problem, while the range of trim levels goes from the relatively spartan entry-level S to the positively luxurious Laurin & Klement.

The Mk3 Octavia was sold from 2013 until 2020, with 1.0 TSI, 1.2 TSI, 1.4 TSI and 1.5 TSI petrol engines, or 1.6 and 2.0 TDI diesels. The vRS comes with turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol or diesel units, while a four-wheel-drive version came in January 2016. Even the most basic 1.0 TSI is perky enough, but the bigger engines give a great blend of performance and economy.

Whichever model you buy, it’ll be well screwed together, will come with all of the kit you need, be incredibly easy to live with, offer excellent ergonomics and provide plenty of space for passengers as well as luggage. Skoda excels at effective packaging and knows how to make the most of available cabin and boot space, so rear-seat passengers have loads of head and legroom and the boot can stow a massive 1,740 litres with the seats folded. Leave them in place and the Octavia still puts away 610 litres, which is more than most rivals.

You’re spoiled for choice if you’re tempted by the Octavia, with masses for sale on the used market.

2. Subaru Outback (Mk5)

Subaru has a low profile in the UK, but sells some of the most reliable, well equipped cars you can buy. The fifth-generation Outback arrived in 2014 with a choice of 2.0 diesel or 2.5 petrol engines – mostly autos and with four-wheel drive. It's tough, brilliant in difficult conditions and eminently practical.

3. Volkswagen Passat (Mk8)

Launched n 2015, the Volkswagen Passat has a level of build quality, refinement and user-friendly ergonomics that is rarely matched by its rivals. It's popular with fleet buyers, too, and the result is a plentiful supply of used models with petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid powertrains. Buy one with a 2.0 TDI engine and you’ll have a great family cruiser.

4. Hyundai i40 (Mk1)

When it comes to style and space on a shoestring budget, the i40 Tourer takes some beating. Its rakish lines hide a robustly built and generously equipped interior, plus a usefully sized 553-litre boot. It’s not as engaging to drive as some, but it promises to be a comfy, reliable and cheap-to-run choice.

5. Citroen C5 (Mk2)

Citroen’s rich history of spacious estate cars ended when the C5 was dropped in 2018. However, it’s still a stylish wagon and a great used buy with robust quality. Opt for a flagship model and you’ll even get self-levelling hydropneumatic suspension. This keeps the car on an even keel regardless of load.

6. Skoda Superb (Mk3)

If you’re looking to come out on top in the space race, then you should take a giant leap towards the Skoda Superb Estate. With its cavernous boot and vast interior, which is packed with family-friendly features, the big Skoda boasts one of the most capacious boots on the market — a whopping 660 litres. If this isn’t enough, quickly fold the rear seats and you’ll have a van-like 1,950 litres at your disposal. Passengers are just as well catered for, with those in the back getting limousine-like levels of head and legroom.

7. Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer (Mk2)

It’s not as spacious as the Skoda Superb, but the handsome Vauxhall Insignia will have no problems coping with the needs of most growing families. It’s engaging to drive, efficient and bursting with standard kit. Steep depreciation when new makes the model a used bargain, while both petrol and diesels are frugal.

8. BMW 3 Series Touring (Mk7/G30)

If you want a family car that's practical yet also great to drive, the BMW 3 Series Touring is a great choice. With a boot of 495 litres, expanding to 1,500 litres, it's far from the roomiest car here - but it's by far the best to drive. The 3 Series has a range of punchy but economical engines - the 320d is the best - and a fantastic chassis that's enjoyable yet comfortable, even on bumpy country roads. Every 3 Series Touring generation is fantastic, get one that's five years old for a bargain estate car that will fit the whole family inside, but be fun to drive as well.

