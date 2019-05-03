Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Best used estate cars to buy now

Our list of the best used estate cars will help you find a super-practical car that's also affordable

By:Alex Ingram
21 Nov 2024
Best used estate cars - header image9

Estate cars offer everything you need when it comes to practicality, and there are plenty of models that give you so much more than that as well. Luckily, if you're prepared to buy used, you can find these models for a bargain price, meaning you can get a great family car for a lot less than it would have cost new. But which are the best used estate cars to buy today? 

Our expert road testers have driven and tested every estate car that you can buy in the UK, and we've lined up our favourite second-hand choices. By definition, each of these cars has a large, hatchback-style boot door that opens wide, and features a big, flat load bay. This means they're great for carrying lots of garden waste, dogs, shopping or holiday equipment. The rear seats will fold down, too, allowing access to an even larger space for the occasional Christmas tree or surfboard.

The best used estate cars to buy

Read on to find the best used estate cars that you can buy, listed below.

1. Skoda Octavia (Mk3)

Skoda Octavia Estate - front tracking9

Skoda has had more than its fair share of award-winning success over the years, with the Octavia often leading the charge. This is the third time in a row that this ultra-practical load lugger has bagged our Best Used Estate Car award – and it’s easy to see why. The king-sized wagon is well equipped, roomy, dynamically capable, great value, and there's a wide model range  that includes a 4WD Scout option as well as the hot vRS edition, loved by unmarked traffic cops across the UK.

If you want something with more of an emphasis on fuel economy, that’s no problem, while the range of trim levels goes from the relatively spartan entry-level S to the positively luxurious Laurin & Klement.

The Mk3 Octavia was sold from 2013 until 2020, with 1.0 TSI, 1.2 TSI, 1.4 TSI and 1.5 TSI petrol engines, or 1.6 and 2.0 TDI diesels. The vRS comes with turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol or diesel units, while a four-wheel-drive version came in January 2016. Even the most basic  1.0 TSI is perky enough, but the bigger engines give  a great blend of performance and economy.

Whichever model you buy, it’ll be well screwed together, will come with all of the kit you need, be incredibly easy to live with, offer excellent ergonomics and provide plenty of space for passengers as well as luggage. Skoda excels at effective packaging and knows how to make the most of available cabin and boot space, so rear-seat passengers have loads of head and legroom and the boot can stow a massive 1,740 litres with the seats folded. Leave them in place and the Octavia still puts away 610 litres, which is more than most rivals.

You’re spoiled for choice if you’re tempted by the Octavia, with masses for sale on the used market.

2. Subaru Outback (Mk5)

Subaru Outback - front tracking9

Subaru has a low profile in the UK, but sells some of the most reliable, well equipped cars you can buy. The fifth-generation Outback arrived in 2014 with a choice of 2.0 diesel or  2.5 petrol engines – mostly autos and with four-wheel drive. It's tough, brilliant in difficult conditions and eminently practical.

3. Volkswagen Passat (Mk8)

Volkswagen Passat - front tracking9

Launched n 2015, the Volkswagen Passat has a level of build quality, refinement and user-friendly ergonomics that  is rarely matched by its rivals. It's popular with fleet buyers, too, and the result is a plentiful supply of used models with petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid powertrains. Buy one with a 2.0 TDI engine and you’ll have a great family cruiser.

4. Hyundai i40 (Mk1)

Hyundai i40 Tourer - front tracking9

When it comes to style and space on a shoestring budget, the i40 Tourer takes some beating. Its rakish lines hide a robustly built and generously equipped interior, plus a usefully sized 553-litre boot. It’s not as engaging to drive as some, but it promises to be a comfy, reliable and cheap-to-run choice.

5. Citroen C5 (Mk2)

Citroen C5 estate - front tracking9

Citroen’s rich history of spacious estate cars ended when the C5 was dropped in 2018. However, it’s still a stylish wagon and a great used buy with robust quality. Opt for a flagship model and you’ll even get self-levelling hydropneumatic suspension. This keeps the car on an even keel regardless of load.

6. Skoda Superb (Mk3)

Skoda Superb Estate - front tracking9

If you’re looking to come out on top in the space race, then you should take a giant leap towards the Skoda Superb Estate. With its cavernous boot and vast interior, which is packed with family-friendly features, the big Skoda boasts one of the most capacious boots on the market — a whopping 660 litres. If this isn’t enough, quickly fold the rear seats and you’ll have a van-like 1,950 litres at your disposal. Passengers are just as well catered for, with those in the back getting limousine-like levels of head and legroom.

7. Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer (Mk2)

Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer - front tracking9

It’s not as spacious as the Skoda Superb, but the handsome Vauxhall Insignia will have no problems coping with the needs of most growing families. It’s engaging to drive, efficient and bursting with standard kit. Steep depreciation when new makes the model a used bargain, while both petrol and diesels are frugal.

8. BMW 3 Series Touring (Mk7/G30)

BMW 3 Series Touring - front tracking9

If you want a family car that's practical yet also great to drive, the BMW 3 Series Touring is a great choice. With a boot of 495 litres, expanding to 1,500 litres, it's far from the roomiest car here - but it's by far the best to drive. The 3 Series has a range of punchy but economical engines - the 320d is the best - and a fantastic chassis that's enjoyable yet comfortable, even on bumpy country roads. Every 3 Series Touring generation is fantastic, get one that's five years old for a bargain estate car that will fit the whole family inside, but be fun to drive as well.

Now find out more about the best used cars you can buy...

