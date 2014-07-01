Best used vans to buy now

The medium panel van class is the bread and butter of the UK’s commercial vehicle sector, but choosing the best van for your business can be tough. Not only do you have to ensure there’s enough room for cargo, kit and tools, the cost of ownership and overall purchase price can heavily influence your decision. Rather than buying a brand new commercial vehicle, you could save some significant money by looking at the used van market.

With the new van market booming, there has been a steady flow of good used LCVs into auction rooms and onto used van forecourts which bodes well for the used van buyer. Don’t expect massive bargains however, as used vans are in high demand. While there are more fleet and ex-lease vans coming to the market, high quality one-owner LCVs, particularly those with a good specification, remain in short supply.

Best used vans to buy

We’ve tested every van on the market and have picked out the best used vans you can buy. Each van below offers great all-round characteristics, with some being better suited for some types of businesses than others.

1. Toyota Proace City

It’s a win for Toyota in this category for the second year running, courtesy of its after-sales commitment. As with the medium-sized Proace that won last year, the City comes from a joint venture by Toyota and Stellantis, which sees the Japanese firm use European know-how to make a class-leading small van.