Best used vans to buy now
Our favourite used vans offer a cheap and practical alternative to brand new commercial vehicles
The medium panel van class is the bread and butter of the UK’s commercial vehicle sector, but choosing the best van for your business can be tough. Not only do you have to ensure there’s enough room for cargo, kit and tools, the cost of ownership and overall purchase price can heavily influence your decision. Rather than buying a brand new commercial vehicle, you could save some significant money by looking at the used van market.
With the new van market booming, there has been a steady flow of good used LCVs into auction rooms and onto used van forecourts which bodes well for the used van buyer. Don’t expect massive bargains however, as used vans are in high demand. While there are more fleet and ex-lease vans coming to the market, high quality one-owner LCVs, particularly those with a good specification, remain in short supply.
Best used vans to buy
We’ve tested every van on the market and have picked out the best used vans you can buy. Each van below offers great all-round characteristics, with some being better suited for some types of businesses than others.
1. Toyota Proace City
It’s a win for Toyota in this category for the second year running, courtesy of its after-sales commitment. As with the medium-sized Proace that won last year, the City comes from a joint venture by Toyota and Stellantis, which sees the Japanese firm use European know-how to make a class-leading small van.
The Proace City has enough space for three-abreast seating, while the large, cube-shaped load area offers cargo volumes among the best in the sector. None of Toyota’s hybrid tech can be found under the bonnet, though, with engines and running gear from Stellantis. There are three diesels, with manual transmissions for the lower power outputs, and the option of an auto for the biggest. Plus, there’s the Proace City Electric, with a 50kWh battery and a 205-mile range that should cover a day’s work.
So why did we choose the Proace City ahead of its Stellantis siblings? Simple: Toyota's 10-year warranty. The company's commercial vehicle line-up gets the same cover as its passenger cars, which gives added peace of mind for businesses that are reliant on their work vehicles. Get your van serviced by Toyota Professional, and you’ll receive 12 months of cover up to 10 years or 100,000 miles.
2. Ford Transit Custom
It has recently been replaced, so the Ford Transit Custom is starting to offer even better value. Yet nothing has changed about the space or driver appeal that made it a class favourite. The sheer variety of trims and bodystyles – including the versatile Double Cab In-Van five-seater – means there’s something for everyone.
3. Volkswagen Transporter T6
As with the Transit Custom, the Volkswagen Transporter is being replaced, so prices for the T6 will start to soften. And if you want a mid-sized van that delivers car-like kit, there’s no better choice. The diesel engines are strong, and if you’re a business user that likes some luxuries, then the Highline model offers plenty.
4. Toyota Proace
Our winner of the Best Used Van title is part of a wave of vans that deliver car-like characteristics and safety kit, while also proving adept at dealing with the rough and tumble of work life. The Toyota Proace is the product of a joint collaboration between the Japanese company and what used to be PSA Peugeot Citroen, now Stellantis. The Proace uses the same bodyshell and running gear as Citroen, Peugeot, Vauxhall and Fiat vans, and while it doesn’t have the biggest carrying capacity in the sector, there’s good passenger comfort and surprisingly agile handling.
Of course, the latter isn’t a priority for a van buyer, so other highlights include three body lengths, the choice of an efficient 1.5-litre diesel or a more potent 2.0-litre option, plus the attraction of zero-emissions running with the Proace Electric.
What puts the Proace ahead as a used purchase is the added peace of mind of Toyota’s extended warranty. Even though this van features running gear that’s sourced from outside the Toyota empire, it still qualifies for 12 months of extended warranty cover every time it’s serviced at a Toyota Professional centre, for a maximum of 10 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. For busy businesses, that should give extra confidence that the Proace is a work vehicle that won’t let you down.
5. Citroen Berlingo
Early versions of the Citroen Berlingo look tempting value now, and you won’t find another small van that offers the same carrying capability. Well, unless you choose the badge-engineered Peugeot, Toyota, Fiat or Vauxhall alternatives. Find one with a through-loading bulkhead for added versatility, and with the choice of petrol, diesel and electric powertrains, there should be an example out there which suits your needs.
6. Renault Trafic
If you’re looking for a spacious, no-nonsense panel van, the Renault Trafic ticks a lot of boxes. There are plenty of models about, and Renault marketed various special editions with more kit. As with the Transit Custom, there are two lengths and two roof heights, and the big, square cargo area offers plenty of usable space. While the 1.6 dCi might seem small, the 138bhp twin-turbo version packs a surprising punch and reasonable running costs.
Now find out more about the best used cars you can buy...