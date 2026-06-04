Verdict

Mild-hybrid assistance does little to impact how the BMW M240i drives, and the efficiency benefits are modest, too. But every little helps, and the straight-six engine still delivers great performance in a driver-focused package that is arguably more accessible than the faster BMW M2.

Performance-car makers are dabbling with electrification in an effort to help reduce overall fleet emissions, but the results have been mixed so far. Fully electric sports cars are rare, because finding a good balance between handling, acceleration, weight and range is a tricky thing to pull off. Plug-in hybrids have similar issues with weight, although huge horsepower figures have a tendency to make up for that.

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While the electrified Holy Grail hasn’t quite been found, perhaps the best compromise (for now) is a mild-hybrid set-up. And this is what BMW has added to its excellent 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six engine. The new motor is being rolled out across the 3 Series and 4 Series line-ups, but our first taste of the powertrain is here, in the M240i coupe.

First, the figures. The introduction of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system has had a positive impact on the powertrain, with a combined power output of 387bhp (375bhp from the petrol engine, plus 12bhp from the electrical system), which is an increase of 18bhp over the outgoing car. This maximum is made at 5,200rpm, too, 300rpm lower than before. Torque is also up, from 500Nm to 540Nm, although it still starts from a low 1,900rpm.