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New BMW M240i 2026 review: as engaging as ever, even with hybrid power

The M240i’s mild-hybrid powertrain adds efficiency and power, but it doesn’t remove the crucial engagement factor

By:Dean Gibson
4 Jun 2026
New BMW M240i - front 3/417
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

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Verdict

Mild-hybrid assistance does little to impact how the BMW M240i drives, and the efficiency benefits are modest, too. But every little helps, and the straight-six engine still delivers great performance in a driver-focused package that is arguably more accessible than the faster BMW M2.

Performance-car makers are dabbling with electrification in an effort to help reduce overall fleet emissions, but the results have been mixed so far. Fully electric sports cars are rare, because finding a good balance between handling, acceleration, weight and range is a tricky thing to pull off. Plug-in hybrids have similar issues with weight, although huge horsepower figures have a tendency to make up for that.

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While the electrified Holy Grail hasn’t quite been found, perhaps the best compromise (for now) is a mild-hybrid set-up. And this is what BMW has added to its excellent 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six engine. The new motor is being rolled out across the 3 Series and 4 Series line-ups, but our first taste of the powertrain is here, in the M240i coupe.

New BMW M240i - rear 3/417

First, the figures. The introduction of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system has had a positive impact on the powertrain, with a combined power output of 387bhp (375bhp from the petrol engine, plus 12bhp from the electrical system), which is an increase of 18bhp over the outgoing car. This maximum is made at 5,200rpm, too, 300rpm lower than before. Torque is also up, from 500Nm to 540Nm, although it still starts from a low 1,900rpm. 

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You’d expect efficiency gains from a mild-hybrid system, and while the M240i’s emissions of 167g/km fail to budge the coupe from the top company car tax bracket, they are 18g/km lower than before. Improved fuel efficiency goes hand-in-hand with that figure, and an official WLTP-tested return of 38.7mpg is around 4mpg better than the outgoing car.

The new powertrain can fire the four-wheel-drive xDrive-equipped M240i forwards at a rapid pace, with the 0-62mph sprint covered in 4.3 seconds. However, that figure is the same as the one quoted for the outgoing car. That’s because the 48-volt system adds 65kg to the M240i’s kerbweight, which is now a hefty 1,755kg. At least the price hasn’t seen a significant increase, but while the new model only costs £75 more than its predecessor, a tag in excess of £50,000 is pretty steep for a compact two-door coupe.

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However, you get what you pay for, and the sound and character of the 3.0-litre straight-six under the bonnet mean that for many it’s a price that’s well worth paying. In everyday driving, the 48-volt system goes about its business without fuss. The stop-start system is effective, while the electrical assistance helps the car get away from a standstill without hesitation. Switch to the more aggressive Sport mode, and while the eight-speed semi-automatic delivers quicker shifts under harder acceleration, the 48-volt system ensures there’s no let-up as you work your way through the ratios. The way the car surges forward relentlessly without any hesitation is addictive.

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The M240i’s four-wheel drive system helps to get the power to the road, but a rear-biased set-up makes the most of the CLAR platform on which it’s based, only sending power to the front wheels when it’s needed. However, this isn’t very often, because there’s a neutral balance to the chassis, while the amount of grip on offer means you have to be pushing extremely hard to reach the car’s limits when driving on the road.

New BMW M240i - Dean driving17

While it’s great to revel in the M240i’s handling and performance, it’s also a decent all-rounder. Take things easy, and you can cruise in relative comfort. There’s a bit of road noise from the tyres, but the suspension offers a good level of comfort for what is an overtly sporty car, while the standard equipment list features plenty of luxuries. The sports seats come with microfibre-style fabric as standard, but can be upgraded to synthetic leather for a modest increase or full leather for a bit more cash, while the car’s twin screens offer lots of functionality on a pair of high-resolution displays.

From the outside we’d like the M240i to look a bit more distinct from the rest of the 2 Series line-up, but then there’s a fine balancing act between this model and the flagship M2. A £20,000 price difference means that they are pitched at different areas of the market. But is there a £20k difference between the way that they perform in the real world? That’s a harder call to make.

Model:BMW M240i xDrive
Price:£50,215
On sale:Now
Engine:3.0-litre 6cyl turbo MHEV
Power/torque:387bhp/540Nm
Transmission:Eight-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
0-62mph:4.3 seconds
Top speed:155mph
Economy:38.7mpg
CO2:167g/km
Size (L/W/H):4,548/1,838/1,404mm

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Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

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