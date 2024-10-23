Best BMW cars - our favourite models from the Bavarian brand

BMW has been responsible for many memorable cars down the years, and these come in all different shapes and sizes. From elegant sports cars like the 507 and Z8 roadsters to the brawny M-badged super saloons, the magnificent M1 and i8 supercars and the groundbreaking i3 EV. There are plenty of stone-cold classic BMW models that are worthy of contention in any list of the best BMWs ever made.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It all makes choosing that list a major challenge but it’s one that the Auto Express team were happy to take on. Our expert team have picked their favourite examples of the Ultimate Driving Machine and you’ll find them all in the list below. Our experts haven’t always gone for the obvious choices but each makes a powerful case for their chosen model’s inclusion in our best BMWs selection.

Don’t forget to join-in and let us know your favourite ever BMW in the comments section below. Let’s get started…

The best BMW cars

BMW 2002 turbo

By Richard Ingram

Price new: £4,221 (1973)

£4,221 (1973) Price now: circa £100k

circa £100k Powertrain: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo petrol; four-speed manual

2.0-litre 4cyl turbo petrol; four-speed manual Power: 170bhp

170bhp 0-62/top speed: 6.9 seconds/130mph

I’m biased. I own a non-turbo 2002, so my favourite BMW of all time had to be the best of the breed – the turbo. An iconic three-box shape, red, white and blue graphics, and a stripped back, analogue driving experience; what’s not to like?