Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Rotary BMW iDrive controller is officially dead: all hail the touchscreen!

None of BMW’s next-generation ‘Neue Klasse’ models will feature the familiar rotary controller

By:Ellis Hyde
7 Jan 2025
BMW Panoramic iDrive

Auto Express can confirm that the trusty BMW iDrive controller is officially dead, as the brand goes all-in on touchscreens for its next-generation interior layout, which has just been revealed in full at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

The rotary iDrive Controller was first featured in the E65-generation BMW 7 Series launched in 2001, and was used to reduce the number of buttons on the car’s dashboard. BMW was steadily preparing us for this moment, as some of its models like the latest 1 Series, X1 and 2 Series don’t come with a rotary dial.

It was explained to us that the decision to axe the iDrive controller was based on data collected from more than a million BMW drivers that have opted into sharing information with the brand, which revealed how infrequently the rotary dial is being used nowadays. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Usage of the iDrive controller has been dropping significantly year by year, we’re told. Motorists in China apparently use the iDrive controller slightly more than those in the US or Europe, meanwhile drivers travelling on Germany’s autobahns also prefer to use the rotary dial for inputting information or interacting with the infotainment screen.

Joern Freyer, vice president of user experience development at BMW, added: “You have more and more third-party applications and these are absolutely not optimised for a rotary dial. 

“Spotify and Apple CarPlay are also quite a hustle with the knob because all of these apps are designed for a touch interface. So people are increasingly using voice commands and using touch, so that's why we took the knob out.”

All of BMW’s next-generation ‘Neue Klasse’ models will feature the new Panoramic iDrive interior design and technology, the first being the new BMW iX3 that’s being revealed towards the end of the year. Following in 2026 will be the new BMW 3 Series and, in all likelihood, the new BMW X5, both of which we’ve spied testing. 

It’s worth noting that the rotary iDrive controller isn’t being removed from existing models, such as the BMW iX – the facelifted version of which is due to arrive soon – or the latest-generation 5 Series that recently arrived in showrooms.

Are touchscreens a good thing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Honda 0 Series prototypes hit CES with eye-catching looks
Honda 0 Series SUV prototype - front

New Honda 0 Series prototypes hit CES with eye-catching looks

The first models from Honda’s new range of 0 Series electric cars will be an SUV and saloon
News
7 Jan 2025
New BMW Panoramic iDrive revealed: latest iteration of the tech that changed motoring
BMW Panoramic iDrive 1

New BMW Panoramic iDrive revealed: latest iteration of the tech that changed motoring

BMW’s radical new interior design focuses on the principle of ‘eyes on the road, hands on the wheel’ driving, and features a pillar-to-pillar instrume…
Features
7 Jan 2025
SHM Afeela 1 unveiled: tech brand Sony’s first car, with a little help from Honda
SHM Afeela 1 - front 3/4

SHM Afeela 1 unveiled: tech brand Sony’s first car, with a little help from Honda

Sony’s car has finally arrived in production form at CES 2025. Customers will be able to buy one from 2026, but only in the US and Japan.
News
7 Jan 2025
Zeekr to display three models at CES 2025
Zeekr 001 FR - front 3/4

Zeekr to display three models at CES 2025

Geely’s premium sub-brand is expanding its line-up with MPVs and a super shooting brake
News
3 Jan 2025

Most Popular

Ford Puma is the UK’s best-selling car, again, as EV demand fails to meet targets
New Ford Puma - front tracking

Ford Puma is the UK’s best-selling car, again, as EV demand fails to meet targets

Just one-in-ten private buyers opted for an EV in 2024, with total private new car sales falling to lower levels than those seen during the 2020 pande…
News
4 Jan 2025
Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 EVs you can buy today
Best electric cars header

Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 EVs you can buy today

These are the EVs that should be on your shortlist if you’re thinking about making the switch
Best cars & vans
3 Jan 2025
The UK needs a plan to save the pick-up truck in 2025 because we’ll miss it when it’s gone
Opinion - pick-up trucks

The UK needs a plan to save the pick-up truck in 2025 because we’ll miss it when it’s gone

Dean Gibson voices his concerns about the uncertain future of pick-up trucks in the UK
Opinion
4 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content