What car types are best for resale value?

You’ll have often heard it mentioned that after a house, a car is the most expensive purchase you’re likely to make in your life. And while our tastes in cars are affected by all kinds of factors, from practicality and performance to simply how a car looks parked in front of the house, the big financial commitment means consumers may be drawn to cars that hold onto their value well, too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

With that in mind, we have some good news if you’ve bought a sports car, large SUV, or premium hatchback recently, as the latest data shows that all three hold more than 50 per cent of their value after three years and 36,000 miles of use, on average. The residual value picture is less rosy for luxury car buyers and those with a non-premium family hatch, which retain under 43 per cent and 44 per cent of their original on-the-road list price respectively.

The figures we’ve analysed come from the used car market experts at VIP Data, and cover the retained value of every mainstream new car on sale. By dividing those cars into the familiar market sector categories we use here on Auto Express, we can help you understand the depreciation performance of the kind of cars you might be interested in. Notable patterns quickly start to emerge, with some categories of vehicle holding their value significantly better than others.

The best car types for residual value

With a retained value of 52.38 per cent after three years, sports cars top the table, with the sporty Alpine, Morgan, and Lotus all having individual retained values of more than 57 per cent. This could be a result of how few sports car models remain on the market, and how expensive all but a handful of those models are – leading many buyers to hold off on buying new, and pushing up demand for cars hitting the market a few years down the line. If you’re one of the lucky few who can afford a brand new sports car, you’re sure to have plenty of buyers knocking on your door when it comes time to sell.