Citroen C5 Aircross Max long-term test: a great SUV for a busy family

Verdict

The Citroen C5 Aircross is a great fit for my busy family; its ride is comfortable and the handling perfect for most situations. It’s not the SUV to buy if dynamic driving is high on your list of priorities, but what it lacks in thrills it makes up for in practicality.

Mileage: 6,282

6,282 Efficiency: 42.7mpg

My latest fleet car – a Citroen C5 Aircross – arrived at the Gibson house at a very useful time of year. I’m a keen cyclist and in a moment of madness I had decided to enter Ride London, a hundred-mile ride back in May that meant my bike needed be transported into the capital.

It’s always a big advantage to be able to transport the bike securely inside the car without removing any wheels. With the second row of seats down, the C5 offers 1,630 litres of space, which swallowed the bike and all the kit I needed for the event.

My last long-term test car was a Mazda 3 hatchback, and the added versatility is something I really appreciate in the Citroen. Even with its rear seats up, the boot capacity is still a very practical 580 litres – very handy, given that my day job involves lugging loads of camera gear all around the country.