Citroen C5 Aircross Max long-term test: SUV is a bit too exposed to the elements

The Citroen C5 Aircross is very well specced, and its Pulsar alloy wheels are among the nicest standard features. My one small complaint is that their design allows you to see through to the disc brakes, and I’ve noticed on the rear wheels you can spot surface corrosion on some of the metal around the wheel mounts. It’s only cosmetic and I’m sure the right spray could remove it, but it makes the car look oddly older than it actually is.

Citroen C5 Aircross Max: second report

Mileage: 8,115

8,115 Efficiency: 43.3mpg

Advertisement - Article continues below

You don’t see our Citroen C5 Aircross within the pages of Auto Express every week, but rest assured that without its presence, the photos we take for many of the tests and drives wouldn’t exist.

Its life as a photographer’s car is busy, but it’s proving a hugely capable assistant, and when we headed to Wales for our test between the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio, I thought it would be the perfect location for it to take

a starring role in front of the lens.

Anyone who has kept up with the different long-term cars I have run over the years will know that I have certain requirements. Chiefly, it needs to be a good size, comfortable, practical and deliver efficiency. Adding a bit of style to the mix is always a welcome bonus.