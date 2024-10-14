Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

2025 Citroen C5 Aircross will match concept-car looks with “spectacular” interior

The all-electric version of the Citroen C5 Aircross will come with up to 422 miles of range

By:Alastair Crooks
14 Oct 2024
The second-generation Citroen C5 Aircross is almost here, and as a preview of what we can expect, its manufacturer is exhibiting a concept model at the Paris Motor Show. Citroen says the C5 Aircross Concept is a “vision of its future C-segment SUV”, and according to the firm’s CEO, Thierry Koskas, the concept is “95 per cent close to the definitive model”.

The new C5 Aircross will be the first Citroen to sit on parent firm Stellantis’ new STLA Medium architecture, which allows for ICE, hybrid and pure-electric powertrains. As a result, we expect the production version of the concept to come with 73kWh and 98kWh batteries. Koskas revealed at the Paris Motor Show that 422 miles of range should be possible with the larger battery model. 

Citroen says the C5 Aircross Concept is a “multi-powered vehicle”, which means we can expect internal combustion, hybrid and pure-electric power. The 1.2-litre, three-cylinder mild-hybrid used across the Stellantis Group, with 134bhp and 230Nm of torque, is likely to feature. 

While the production car’s exterior design should closely resemble the concept’s, we’re yet to get a glimpse inside. Koskas said, “We are not showing you the interior yet - we want you to be a bit patient. But it will be spectacular. Citroen is back!” The CEO also announced the C5 Aircross will continue the French firm’s general focus on comfort rather than performance, adding, “The C5 Aircross is probably the most comfortable car in its category.”

We won’t have to wait long to see the production version, because Citroen says the concept “heralds a model scheduled for 2025”. Although the STLA Medium platform can cater to seven-seat SUVs, as we have seen with the Peugeot 5008, the C5 Aircross will only have seating for five, rivalling its Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland siblings, along with the Ford Kuga, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson in the mid-size SUV segment.

The Paris concept is bigger than the first-generation C5 Aircross, with a height of 1,600mm and a length of 4,650mm – some 150mm longer than the current car. The overall shape is that of a traditional SUV, and Citroen says that thanks to a long wheelbase, the C5 Aircross Concept is “ideally proportioned to provide generous space for five people”.

The front-end design is similar to that seen on the new C3 Aircross, incorporating Citroen’s latest design language, which was initially showcased by the Oli Concept in 2022. The brand’s new badge features, standing out against a strip of black that connects the new three-point headlight signature.

Black trim on the bottom of the bumper flows into the wheelarches to create a chunky, off-road look, and that continues to the rear bumper. The rear lights also have the three-point light signature that is becoming a staple of Citroen’s line-up. The upper lights – called ‘Citroen Light Wings’ – extend from the bodywork and have a specific purpose, too, guiding airflow around the area.

The production version of the new C5 Aircross is due in the middle of next year, with a price tag to rival its Stellantis siblings. Expect the hybrid to cost from around £35,000, and the EV to start at around £40,000.

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

