2025 Citroen C5 Aircross will match concept-car looks with “spectacular” interior

The second-generation Citroen C5 Aircross is almost here, and as a preview of what we can expect, its manufacturer is exhibiting a concept model at the Paris Motor Show. Citroen says the C5 Aircross Concept is a “vision of its future C-segment SUV”, and according to the firm’s CEO, Thierry Koskas, the concept is “95 per cent close to the definitive model”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new C5 Aircross will be the first Citroen to sit on parent firm Stellantis’ new STLA Medium architecture, which allows for ICE, hybrid and pure-electric powertrains. As a result, we expect the production version of the concept to come with 73kWh and 98kWh batteries. Koskas revealed at the Paris Motor Show that 422 miles of range should be possible with the larger battery model.

Citroen says the C5 Aircross Concept is a “multi-powered vehicle”, which means we can expect internal combustion, hybrid and pure-electric power. The 1.2-litre, three-cylinder mild-hybrid used across the Stellantis Group, with 134bhp and 230Nm of torque, is likely to feature.

While the production car’s exterior design should closely resemble the concept’s, we’re yet to get a glimpse inside. Koskas said, “We are not showing you the interior yet - we want you to be a bit patient. But it will be spectacular. Citroen is back!” The CEO also announced the C5 Aircross will continue the French firm’s general focus on comfort rather than performance, adding, “The C5 Aircross is probably the most comfortable car in its category.”