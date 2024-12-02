All-new Citroen C5 Aircross spotted testing ahead of 2025 reveal
Citroen’s new mid-size SUV is set to use the Stellantis STLA-M platform
We’ve seen the concept and know the platform, but only now have we finally got our first look at Citroen’s new C5 Aircross in prototype form. The mid-size SUV, which is due to be revealed next year in both all-electric and hybrid forms, will top the current range and offer the same traits as its popular predecessor, majoring on interior space, comfort and versatility.
The prototype spotted testing has a body style that’s geared towards maximising interior space, thanks to a boxy back end, long wheelbase and large rear doors. While we’ll have to wait a little longer to view the final exterior design, Citroen’s recently revealed C5 Aircross Concept has already given us a clear indication of what to expect.
This includes a three-element headlight design, a more three-dimensional body shape and a clever integration of its tail-lights and wind deflectors into the rear windscreen. While there are some concept car flourishes that won’t see production, such as the oversized wheels and flush door handles, the C5 Aircross Concept is around ‘95 per cent close to the definitive model’ according to Citroen CEO Thierry Koskas.
The bit we’re yet to see, though, is the new interior that’s destined to take a big step forward, thanks largely to a new-generation platform that underpins the fresh model. As with the Peugeot 3008, Vauxhall Grandland and Jeep’s next generation Compass, the C5 Aircross will use Stellantis’s STLA-M platform. This will bring the C5 right up to date, and could feature the panoramic display that’s found in the Peugeot 3008, Vauxhall’s new 15-inch central touchscreen – or indeed its own unique layout.
Citroen will combine these new digital elements with its own interior style, though, focusing on maximum comfort and space. As such, we expect to see a new generation of ergonomically designed seats introduced, plus a highly flexible second row that can slide and fold flat. Citroen is not likely to offer a third row as in the Peugeot 5008, but we do expect a large boot capacity and lots of rear legroom, thanks to that extended wheelbase.
The car’s technical underpinnings are also well known, because it will share all its key technology with other models on the STLA-M platform. This includes the combination of both hybrid and pure-electric powertrains. The hybrid will run the current 1.2-litre Puretech three-cylinder engine in combination with either a mild or full plug-in hybrid module, driving the front wheels only.
Electric models will then offer up to three powertrain options, with single and dual-motor variants running on a 73kWh battery pack, plus a long-range version with just the one motor and a larger 98kWh capacity. This model could offer a WLTP range of up to 400 miles or more.
Prices are expected to be from around £35,000 for the hybrid to around £40,000 for the full EV. While there’s still a wait to see the car in full production spec, with Citroen going through a period of recalibration across all its model lines that focuses on its traditional values of comfort, space and value, the new C5 Aircross could be a compelling re-entry into the mid-size SUV class when it arrives next year.
Click here for our list of the best electric cars...