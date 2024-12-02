All-new Citroen C5 Aircross spotted testing ahead of 2025 reveal

We’ve seen the concept and know the platform, but only now have we finally got our first look at Citroen’s new C5 Aircross in prototype form. The mid-size SUV, which is due to be revealed next year in both all-electric and hybrid forms, will top the current range and offer the same traits as its popular predecessor, majoring on interior space, comfort and versatility.

The prototype spotted testing has a body style that’s geared towards maximising interior space, thanks to a boxy back end, long wheelbase and large rear doors. While we’ll have to wait a little longer to view the final exterior design, Citroen’s recently revealed C5 Aircross Concept has already given us a clear indication of what to expect.

This includes a three-element headlight design, a more three-dimensional body shape and a clever integration of its tail-lights and wind deflectors into the rear windscreen. While there are some concept car flourishes that won’t see production, such as the oversized wheels and flush door handles, the C5 Aircross Concept is around ‘95 per cent close to the definitive model’ according to Citroen CEO Thierry Koskas.

The bit we’re yet to see, though, is the new interior that’s destined to take a big step forward, thanks largely to a new-generation platform that underpins the fresh model. As with the Peugeot 3008, Vauxhall Grandland and Jeep’s next generation Compass, the C5 Aircross will use Stellantis’s STLA-M platform. This will bring the C5 right up to date, and could feature the panoramic display that’s found in the Peugeot 3008, Vauxhall’s new 15-inch central touchscreen – or indeed its own unique layout.