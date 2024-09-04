Hotter Cupra Formentor could get 450bhp and uprated hardware

“I joined SEAT in 2016, and this is where the Cupra story started,” Griffiths said. “I didn’t want to drive a normal car, I wanted the best. Then I sent [the Leon] to ABT; I even got [an ECU] map on it. And then we did the Akrapovic. I was pushing with Mattias Rabe, I said ‘OK, you want me to drive an Ateca? I want a Cupra Ateca. When you do that, I’ll drive an Ateca.’ So that was the first car.”

When asked if he thought we’d be sitting here today at the launch of yet another standalone Cupra had that process not taken place, Griffiths responded: “No, I don't think that. I think we'd have started totally from scratch.

“We'd have never been fast enough,” he said. “We had our hit song (the Formentor) early in our career. That's what we've been able to do, to get to this critical mass early enough to keep the brand going.”

With the faster Cupra Formentor VZ5 currently a one-off made exclusively for the Cupra boss, performance specifics are under lock and key. But given it shares an engine and platform with the updated Audi RS 3, a 0-62mph time of less than four seconds is possible, as well as a 170mph-plus top speed.

That Akrapovic exhaust should add precious extra horsepower, while the braking system could feasibly be taken care of by specialists Akebono. The Japanese producer has designed the braking system for the top-spec Terramar, and the need for increased stopping power could see the set-up used on the Formentor too.

But any Brits keen to get their hands on such a car will need to temper their enthusiasm. Cupra had a strict limit of 7,000 engines for the original VZ5, which is why the decision was made not to offer the car in right-hand drive. Unless Griffiths and his team can secure more stock, the same may also be true for any future flagships.

