The Dacia Bigster has landed! First look at sub-£25k SUV on UK roads

We got our first look at Dacia’s new Bigster in concept form back in 2021 and finally we can now see the firm’s flagship SUV has arrived on our roads. Pre-orders for the Bigster have already opened and Auto Express has even poked around inside the mid-size SUV in a studio.

Pre-orders of the Bigster can be secured with a refundable £250 deposit. Deliveries of the newcomer to UK customers aren’t expected to begin until May and finance offers aren’t available yet. Dacia says retailers will give their first updates in March to confirm orders.

Despite being the range-topping model in Dacia’s line up, the Bigster’s pricing remains keen.

The entry-level Expression costs from £24,995 and even the top-of-the-range full-hybrid version will cost less than £29,500 – undercutting the £30,000 base price for a Nissan Qashqai.

The Bigster also costs less than several other key rivals, such as the Kia Sportage and Ford Kuga, while its starting price matches the value-focused MG HS. It achieves this despite being the largest and most expensive model Dacia has launched to date.

Buyers have a choice of three trim levels – Expression, Journey and Extreme (the Bigster misses out on the Duster’s super-basic ‘Essential’ trim) – and three hybrid powertrains.