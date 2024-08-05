Plug pulled on first plug-in Ferrari: SF90 hybrid killed off

Ferrari has announced in its quarterly finance update that production of the Ferrari SF90 supercar and the Ferrari 812 GTS flagship have been stopped. Both cars were introduced in 2019 and both will have direct replacements, with the 812’s coming in the form of the new Ferrari 12Cilindri.

The SF90 arrived as Ferrari’s first plug-in hybrid and helped the firm reach a significant milestone in Q3 2023 when 51.3 per cent of sales were hybrids and 48.7 per cent were pure-petrol cars. This balance has since shifted back in favour of the ICE cars this year, however, with 52 per cent of Ferraris sold being petrol compared to 48 per cent being hybrid-powered.

With a four-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 and assistance from electric motors, the SF90 pumped out 987bhp to all four wheels for a 0 to 62mph time of 2.5 seconds. While not a typical ‘halo’ car for Ferrari, the SF90’s numbers certainly stacked up against the LaFerrari it succeeded - which had a 6.3-litre V12 and an electric motor combining for 950bhp.

In Ferrari’s financial results press release for 2024 so far, there was no mention of the SF90 Spider version so it is assumed there are no plans in place to remove the open-top SF90 from sale. The hardcore, track-focused SF90 XX Stradale has already sold out, with final allocations of the 1,016bhp hypercar still finding their way to customers.

Ferrari’s next hypercar should comprehensively fill the void left by the SF90 when it launches in 2025. We’ve spied it testing already with plenty of aggressive aerodynamics on display, but we don’t know much about it aside from the fact it’ll take technological inspiration from Ferrari’s Formula One and Le Mans race cars.

The 812’s replacement has already been revealed in the form of the Ferrari 12Cilindri - a pure internal combustion, front-engined V12 that’ll arrive with customers from early 2025.

