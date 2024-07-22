Fiat 600e La Prima long-term test: family life set to provide the ultimate test

Verdict

The Fiat 600e is efficient at low speeds, perfectly fine to drive and comes with just enough kit to warrant a relatively steep asking price. Part two of this ownership test will be more challenging, however.

Mileage : 2,353 miles

: 2,353 miles Efficiency: 4.1m/kWh

Four months’ life with the Fiat 600e have revealed something to me. Its circa 150-mile motorway range just isn’t quite enough to serve my driving needs day-to-day. So, we’ve decided to part ways a few months early, giving it a chance to prove its worth as a family runaround with a new keeper, web producer Pete Baiden.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Despite my lukewarm reception to the stark contrast between its quoted range and reality, it’s worth noting that the 600e really does excel as an urban SUV. Critical to this are its good visibility, narrow body and quick responses from the electric powertrain.

The Fiat is also a fairly nice thing to sit in, because the bright interior keeps things airy and the infotainment system works well, even if it lacks some of the frills of rival systems. It’s also largely annoyance-free, which is a blessing in 2024. The lane-keep assist system is a little over-eager – they all are – but can be turned off by pressing a physical switch and confirming on screen.