Fiat 600e La Prima long-term test: urban EV has plenty of flair

Verdict

Fiat does extremely well when it comes to cute, Italianate urban runarounds, so it’ll be interesting to see how this upsized version of the 500 gets on over our six months together. Our initial thoughts surrounding efficiency and the low-speed driving experience are a sign of good things, but we’re not sure how deep that talent is likely to run.

Mileage : 634 miles

: 634 miles Efficiency: 4.1m/kWh

Put together your ideal combination of elements for the modern urban car and you might end up with something rather like the Fiat 600e. It’s electric and quite small on the outside – 200mm shorter and 100mm narrower than a Ford Focus hatchback – yet still has four doors and a pretty spacious boot. You also sit relatively high up, which helps with visibility, and it has fairly high-sidewall tyres to help avoid brushes with kerbs or width restrictors.

I live in London, so all of this makes for excellent reading as I prepare for six months with a 600e. It’s something made all the more exciting by my natural disposition towards anything Italian. But first, we should take a more objective look.

The 600e is Fiat’s new crossover, adding two more doors and a touch more capability to the popular 500e city car to create a model that sits above it in the brand’s line-up.