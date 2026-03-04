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Car Deal of the Day: Geely Starray twinkles at under £200 a month

The Geely Starray is a very affordable way into PHEV motoring. It’s our Deal of the Day for 21 April.

By:George Armitage
21 Apr 2026
Geely Starray UK - front action
  • The cheapest PHEV currently available
  • High equipment levels; 51-mile EV range
  • Only £199.93 a month

Leasing prices for the Geely Starray continue to slip, with the most affordable deal now £15 cheaper than when we last featured it as our Deal of the Day. You can now get behind the wheel for just under £200 a month, which makes this the cheapest plug-in hybrid around – and by some margin.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the Chinese SUV on a three-year deal for a bargain £199.93 a month after an initial payment of £2,799.15. 

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If you'd rather pay less up front, you can select a nine-month initial payment instead of 12, which comes to £2,314.92, with the monthly price still coming to a very reasonable £212.77.

Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but you can raise this to 8,000 for an extra £11 a month on the 12-month initial payment deal, and £12 on the nine-month.

Geely might appear to be a new name on the block, but unlike the vast majority of the newcomers from China it has actually been here for quite some time – you just wouldn't know it. It owns household names like Volvo and Lotus, and even has the keys to the firm that builds London's black cabs.

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The Starray is one of two cars Geely is launching in the UK under its own name. While the EX5 is an electric SUV, the Starray is a plug-in hybrid. It uses a 98bhp 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 215bhp electric motor. An 18.4kWh battery gives a pure-electric range of 51 miles.

The Starray isn't the most exciting SUV around to drive, with cars like the Ford Kuga and Kia Sportage proving to be a little more engaging and refined. But the Geely is perfectly pleasant, comfortable and stress-free. It'll get on with family chores with ease.

It might not come as a surprise to say that the Starray is very well equipped. This deal is for the entry-level Pro, but even this gets heated seats, a 15.4-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and keyless entry.        

Geely Starray UK - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Geely Starray leasing offers from leading providers on our Geely Starray page.

Deals on Geely Starry rivals

MG Motor UK HS

MG Motor UK HS

New MG Motor UK HSFrom £338 ppm**
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New Hyundai TucsonFrom £309 ppm**

Check out the Geely Starray deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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