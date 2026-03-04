Car Deal of the Day: Geely Starray twinkles at under £200 a month

The cheapest PHEV currently available

High equipment levels; 51-mile EV range

Only £199.93 a month

Leasing prices for the Geely Starray continue to slip, with the most affordable deal now £15 cheaper than when we last featured it as our Deal of the Day. You can now get behind the wheel for just under £200 a month, which makes this the cheapest plug-in hybrid around – and by some margin.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the Chinese SUV on a three-year deal for a bargain £199.93 a month after an initial payment of £2,799.15.

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If you'd rather pay less up front, you can select a nine-month initial payment instead of 12, which comes to £2,314.92, with the monthly price still coming to a very reasonable £212.77.

Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but you can raise this to 8,000 for an extra £11 a month on the 12-month initial payment deal, and £12 on the nine-month.

Geely might appear to be a new name on the block, but unlike the vast majority of the newcomers from China it has actually been here for quite some time – you just wouldn't know it. It owns household names like Volvo and Lotus, and even has the keys to the firm that builds London's black cabs.