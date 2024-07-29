Genesis Electrified GV70 set for a dramatic overhaul as part of 2024 facelift

Genesis has no less than eight models in its UK line up, with the GV70 providing the firm’s entry into the competitive mid-size SUV sector. We’ve already seen the petrol-powered GV70 facelifted earlier this year, but soon it’ll be the turn of the all-electric Genesis Electrified GV70 to receive its mid-life refresh.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The internal-combustion engined GV70 goes up against the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC while the Electrified GV70 will continue to take on the likes of the Lexus RZ and Tesla Model Y. A combination of petrol and all-electric offerings has made the GV70 Genesis’ second best-selling car after the G80.

Our spy shots don’t reveal too much about the updated Electrified GV70 aside from a brief glimpse of the reprofiled front bumper. We can expect to see the same changes to the electric model as seen on the petrol GV70 earlier this year however. That means a new grille design, new wheels and slightly altered headlights could be in store for the electric car.

The interior should get the same 27-inch screen as the GV70 - replacing the old 14.5-inch screen that sat high up on the dash. The dash itself should get a hefty redesign with the climate controls placed on the centre console and a new bank of frequently-used functions (like sat-nav, media and radio) added above.

We also saw the facelifted GV70 incorporate a fresh steering wheel with new buttons and a two-tone design - things you can also expect of the Electrified GV70.

The GV70 doesn’t sit on the widely-used E-GMP architecture of parent company Hyundai. Instead, it uses a platform that caters to electric and ICE power called M3. Despite this, the Electrified GV70 uses a 77.4kWh battery (the same size as the pre-facelift Ioniq 5) so it could be possible the 84kWh in the newly-facelifted Ioniq 5 will make its way over to the GV70. If it does then expect range figures to climb from the current car’s 283 miles nearer to the 354 miles the updated Ioniq 5 allows for.

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs to buy...