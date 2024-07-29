Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Genesis Electrified GV70 set for a dramatic overhaul as part of 2024 facelift

The Genesis GV70 premium electric SUV should get a revised cabin to go with fresh exterior design

by: Alastair Crooks
29 Jul 2024
Genesis Electrified GV70 facelift - front 3/46

Genesis has no less than eight models in its UK line up, with the GV70 providing the firm’s entry into the competitive mid-size SUV sector. We’ve already seen the petrol-powered GV70 facelifted earlier this year, but soon it’ll be the turn of the all-electric Genesis Electrified GV70 to receive its mid-life refresh. 

The internal-combustion engined GV70 goes up against the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC while the Electrified GV70 will continue to take on the likes of the Lexus RZ and Tesla Model Y. A combination of petrol and all-electric offerings has made the GV70 Genesis’ second best-selling car after the G80

Our spy shots don’t reveal too much about the updated Electrified GV70 aside from a brief glimpse of the reprofiled front bumper. We can expect to see the same changes to the electric model as seen on the petrol GV70 earlier this year however. That means a new grille design, new wheels and slightly altered headlights could be in store for the electric car

The interior should get the same 27-inch screen as the GV70 - replacing the old 14.5-inch screen that sat high up on the dash. The dash itself should get a hefty redesign with the climate controls placed on the centre console and a new bank of frequently-used functions (like sat-nav, media and radio) added above. 

We also saw the facelifted GV70 incorporate a fresh steering wheel with new buttons and a two-tone design - things you can also expect of the Electrified GV70. 

The GV70 doesn’t sit on the widely-used E-GMP architecture of parent company Hyundai. Instead, it uses a platform that caters to electric and ICE power called M3. Despite this, the Electrified GV70 uses a 77.4kWh battery (the same size as the pre-facelift Ioniq 5) so it could be possible the 84kWh in the newly-facelifted Ioniq 5 will make its way over to the GV70. If it does then expect range figures to climb from the current car’s 283 miles nearer to the 354 miles the updated Ioniq 5 allows for.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

