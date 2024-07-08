New Honda Prelude: iconic coupe to return in 2026 with driver-focused gearbox tech

The Prelude takes on a tough segment, not in terms of rivals, but dwindling demand. Only a few brave companies have found ways to build an affordable volume sports car in an age of SUV obsession and ever tougher safety regulations – think Toyota GR86 and BMW 2 Series – but these either rely on technology already in volume production or, in Toyota’s case, settle for a product with a shorter-than-ideal lifespan.

For the development of the new Prelude coupe, neither of these avenues was available to Honda. The result is a particularly ambitious car that doesn’t just renew a much-loved nameplate, it could kick off a new era of small, efficient, engaging hybrid sports cars.

When quizzed about what sort of sports car the Honda Prelude aims to be, chief engineer and project lead Tomoyuki Yamagami told us: “The grand concept of this car was to be like a glider. Gliders have two different characteristics. On one hand, they’re designed to glide for as long as possible, but on the other hand they’re used for stunt flights and need to be agile and high performing. These two characters are also unified in this car to be efficient on one hand, as you can see from the design, but also very agile and joyful on the other.”

Design details

In the flesh, the Honda Prelude’s sleek yet slightly generic front-wheel-drive proportions look tighter and more dramatic than in pictures. There’s a wide stance at the front, plus a low scuttle and sleek lighting units that make a good first impression.

The casual observer might not immediately identify it as being a Honda, but look a little closer at the body lines and there are nods to the brand’s former models, such as the aggressive line up the car’s flank reminiscent of the second-gen Honda NSX, and the rear end incorporating Prelude motifs from past generations.

Hybrid powertrain

Honda still won’t confirm specifics of the powertrain beyond the fact that it’ll feature hybrid technology. We do know, however, that the layout is likely to mimic the clever e:HEV system from the current Honda Civic. That may mean a direct-injection naturally aspirated 2-litre powertrain matched to two electric motors and that clever transmission with its simulated manual.