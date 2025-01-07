Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Radical Honda 0 SUV prototype makes public debut, and you’ll never guess who was driving

The new electric SUV will be pivotal to Honda’s future, and is due to go into production next year

By:Ellis Hyde
3 Apr 2025
Honda 0 SUV prototype being driven by Max Verstappen - front 21

A close-to-production-ready version of the striking Honda 0 SUV has made its public debut in Japan. And none other than Formula One world champion Max Verstappen was at the wheel of the future Tesla Model Y rival, which is set to launch in 2026.

Honda is the engine supplier for Red Bull’s F1 cars, and has been since 2019, which explains why Verstappen was driving the futuristic family SUV at a fan event ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit. 

The car was shown at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show alongside the outrageous 0 Saloon, and the pair will be the first models in Honda’s pivotal new 0 Series sub-brand of electric cars

The name of the Honda 0 Series is a nod to how the company is developing the range entirely from scratch (or “zero”), under the approach of “Thin, Light, and Wise”. The first of those three words refers to the use of a new bespoke EV platform, ultra-thin battery pack and compact e-Axle drive unit that supposedly allow the 0 Series models to feature “unprecedented styling” with low vehicle heights and short overhangs.

The design of the 0 SUV features a distinctive sleek front end mated to a bulky square rear, designed with maximum interior space as the priority. Interior visibility and flexibility are further key strengths, according to Honda, plus the screens blanketing the dashboard will offer a new digital user experience thanks to the firm’s latest software. 

Honda 0 SUV prototype being driven by Max Verstappen - rear

Named after Honda’s famous robot first seen in 2000, the new Asimo OS operating system will manage driving assistance, automated driving and entertainment systems, using over-the-air updates to ensure functions and services are "continuously advanced in accordance with the preferences and needs of each user”, according to the brand.

The 0 SUV will feature Honda’s latest development in chassis control, using 3D gyro sensors to “enable dynamics at the will of the driver on various road surfaces”. A new range of rear and four-wheel-drive powertrains is also being developed that’ll produce from 241bhp up to around 480bhp, with all likely to be made available on the 0 Saloon too. 

Production of the Honda 0 SUV is slated to begin next year, and the car will be introduced first in North America. It will then make its way into global markets, including Europe and Japan, with the UK likely to be an early recipient.

Flagship Honda 0 Saloon

The wedge-shaped yet sleek Honda 0 Saloon with its sloping nose and bold front end is a development of the concept car revealed at the 2024 CES event. Some of the less production-feasible elements, including the infinity mirror-style lighting across the front end, have been toned down, and the headlights are smoother and more integrated.

The concept’s huge single door turns into a more regular pair of doors on each side, while on the inside the minimalist steering wheel is replaced by a half-wheel. This has its upper section chopped off to enable a clear view of the full-width set of three screens, flanked by a pair of angled screens that replace traditional wing mirrors, as first seen on the Honda e supermini. 

Honda 0 Series Saloon prototype - front

What does remain is the hulking angled rear overhang that now houses a pair of diffusers. Provided it carries over into the production version in a form close to the prototype, the design will make for one of the most distinctive rear ends on the road. The interior is heavily tech-focused, as it is in the SUV, although details like boot access and size are yet to be revealed.

The full line-up of 0 Series models will eventually include an entry-level SUV below the 0 SUV, as well as a larger seven-seat SUV, a further compact SUV and a smaller saloon to sit below the 0 Saloon, all of which are expected to have arrived by 2030. 

What do you think of the look of Honda's new 0 Series models? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

New Honda Prelude fully revealed as iconic coupe prepares for return in 2026

Sixth-generation Prelude will be the first car to get Honda’s new S Shift technology
Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2025

We round up this year’s best car-related April Fools’ jokes, along with a few of the more famous japes from years gone by
Honda and Nissan merger collapses

It was hoped the merger would better equip the two firms on future EVs and software-defined vehicles
New Kia PV5 teaser images tell us it will look very different to its electric van rivals

Latest pictures show the Kia PV5 will bring concept looks to the commercial vans class as it gears up for unveiling this month
Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal – signed, sealed and delivered for less than £305 a month

The BYD Seal is a Tesla Model 3 rival, and a very good one at that. It’s our Deal of the Day for 31 March
Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2025

We round up this year’s best car-related April Fools’ jokes, along with a few of the more famous japes from years gone by
Skoda Enyaq review

If you're looking for an all-electric family SUV that will fit effortlessly into daily life, the Skoda Enyaq is an excellent choice
