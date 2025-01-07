Radical Honda 0 SUV prototype makes public debut, and you’ll never guess who was driving

A close-to-production-ready version of the striking Honda 0 SUV has made its public debut in Japan. And none other than Formula One world champion Max Verstappen was at the wheel of the future Tesla Model Y rival, which is set to launch in 2026.

Honda is the engine supplier for Red Bull’s F1 cars, and has been since 2019, which explains why Verstappen was driving the futuristic family SUV at a fan event ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit.

The car was shown at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show alongside the outrageous 0 Saloon, and the pair will be the first models in Honda’s pivotal new 0 Series sub-brand of electric cars.

The name of the Honda 0 Series is a nod to how the company is developing the range entirely from scratch (or “zero”), under the approach of “Thin, Light, and Wise”. The first of those three words refers to the use of a new bespoke EV platform, ultra-thin battery pack and compact e-Axle drive unit that supposedly allow the 0 Series models to feature “unprecedented styling” with low vehicle heights and short overhangs.

The design of the 0 SUV features a distinctive sleek front end mated to a bulky square rear, designed with maximum interior space as the priority. Interior visibility and flexibility are further key strengths, according to Honda, plus the screens blanketing the dashboard will offer a new digital user experience thanks to the firm’s latest software.

Named after Honda’s famous robot first seen in 2000, the new Asimo OS operating system will manage driving assistance, automated driving and entertainment systems, using over-the-air updates to ensure functions and services are "continuously advanced in accordance with the preferences and needs of each user”, according to the brand.