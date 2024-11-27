New Hyundai Ioniq 3 to take the electric hatchback fight to the VW ID.3

“We wanted Concept Three to have a very sporting stance with a clear silhouette defined by aero hatch profile and typical EV-specific proportions with the low front,” Eduardo Ramirez, Hyundai Design Europe chief designer, told Auto Express.

Although Hyundai gives its EVs their own character rather than following the same design language from small to large cars – think how different the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 9 look – the pixel lighting theme that connects all three of those models is widely used on the Concept Three. The large pixel squares on the front, which look like a grille at first glance, are capable of showing the movement of the car’s animated companion, Mr Pix.

Meanwhile, the rear lighting is an evolution of the pixel-based displays on existing production cars, deploying parametric pixels that give the light bar a 3D effect rather than the retro 2D lighting on the likes of the Ioniq 5.

That front animation is one element that won’t make it through to production, although Simon Loasby, the head of the Hyundai Design Centre, said it’s not beyond possibility for production. “We can do it, but it’s about adding cost into the vehicle and would it move the car on in the eyes of the customer,” he told Auto Express. “But there is a fun factor to doing it. We get too serious sometimes and it gives impact and is memorable.”

The front end also features active air flaps to cool the battery, and a narrow band of LED lights. The rear is adorned by what looks like a pair of central exhaust pipes that, on closer inspection, are actually speakers designed to "deliver an emotive experience through sound,” according to Ramirez.