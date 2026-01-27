Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Hyundai hybrid small SUV is on its way: is this a Venue for Europe?

Hyundai’s winter testing program has revealed something new is in the works

By:Jordan Katsianis
27 Jan 2026
Hyundai compact SUV - front 3/47

Hyundai has been spied winter testing a brand new compact SUV, revealing that something new is in the works for its model range in the UK and Europe. The prototype – too tall to be a Bayon and too boxy for a Kona – is evidence that the next-generation Hyundai Venue might be heading our way, just like its sister car, the Kia Seltos

The Venue is the brand’s entry-level SUV in markets including Australia and the USA, and sits below the Kona. In the UK, this position is taken up by the Bayon, but this model has more of a crossover feel and hasn’t been popular with buyers. The new Venue could be a perfect replacement, and like the Seltos, would offer a more rugged look paired with a hybrid powertrain. 

What to expect from the new Hyundai Venue

The existing Venue is a fairly rudimentary compact SUV, with simple combustion powertrains, front-wheel drive and a basic interior. However, if the next-generation Kia Seltos is anything to go by, this new generation of Venue will be far more sophisticated. It will be based around a new hybrid powertrain that won’t just improve efficiency and performance, but also make it more suitable for European tastes. 

Given that the new model could share its basic underpinnings with cars such as the Kona, we expect the hybrid system to be similar. This might give the Venue around 140bhp from a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine and an electric motor, powering the front wheels through a dual-clutch automatic transmission. Other markets will see non-hybrid options, but these are less likely to be available in Europe to keep the fleet’s average CO2 emissions under control. 

The key stat for the Venue, however, will be its price, because it could go on sale in the UK from less than £30,000. This lowers the starting price of a hybrid-powered Hyundai model for buyers in Europe, getting closer to hybrid-powered Chinese rivals that are selling in droves. The new car will also replace the ageing i20 supermini in the short term. 

Looking at the prototype, we can see that Hyundai isn’t shying away from SUV references on the new Venue. Black A-pillars, thick plastic wheel cladding and roof rails all suggest this will be a more rugged-looking car than the current model. However, it’ll also look more sophisticated, with split LED headlights and a dramatically rising window line. 

Hyundai compact SUV - rear 3/47

Inside, expect Hyundai’s usual twin 12.3-inch display. While we know that the company is working on its next generation of user interface, this model’s position at the more affordable end of the brand’s range suggests it’ll retain the existing set-up. Inside, space will be a little tighter than in the larger, yet lower-riding Kona. 

We don’t yet know when the new Venue will be revealed, but given the prototype’s appearance, with production-ready lighting and bodywork, it’s sure to be in the next couple of months. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

