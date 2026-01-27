New Hyundai hybrid small SUV is on its way: is this a Venue for Europe?

Hyundai has been spied winter testing a brand new compact SUV, revealing that something new is in the works for its model range in the UK and Europe. The prototype – too tall to be a Bayon and too boxy for a Kona – is evidence that the next-generation Hyundai Venue might be heading our way, just like its sister car, the Kia Seltos.

The Venue is the brand’s entry-level SUV in markets including Australia and the USA, and sits below the Kona. In the UK, this position is taken up by the Bayon, but this model has more of a crossover feel and hasn’t been popular with buyers. The new Venue could be a perfect replacement, and like the Seltos, would offer a more rugged look paired with a hybrid powertrain.

What to expect from the new Hyundai Venue

The existing Venue is a fairly rudimentary compact SUV, with simple combustion powertrains, front-wheel drive and a basic interior. However, if the next-generation Kia Seltos is anything to go by, this new generation of Venue will be far more sophisticated. It will be based around a new hybrid powertrain that won’t just improve efficiency and performance, but also make it more suitable for European tastes.