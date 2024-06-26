New Hyundai Tucson 2024 facelift review: class-leading SUV gets subtle improvements

At the rear, the cutout featuring the Hyundai badge at the base of the windscreen is now set behind the glass for a smoother look (the rear wiper is still tucked under the tailgate spoiler above), and the bumper features a squarer lower section, too. There are new alloy wheel designs as well, but that’s about it for the exterior revisions.

It’s inside where the more significant changes have been made. Gone is the T-shaped centre console of the outgoing car, replaced by a pair of landscape screens mounted side-by-side, similar in layout to the Ioniq 5 EV. Hyundai claims that this new layout, including a new horizontal bar that spans to the passenger side for the lowered central air vents, is designed to “create a sense of openness”. We never thought the outgoing car felt particularly cramped, though, while a minor quibble is that the new layout puts the furthest corner of the central touchscreen a long reach away from the driver, especially if their driving position is set back.

The two-zone climate control features rotary selectors for cabin temperature, while the rest of the functions are located in a black touch panel between them. Press a feature, and a light pulses from either side of the icon to show it’s been used, although we still think a physical button would be a better option in this instance. The shortcuts above the climate panel help you to navigate the main screen and are similar to the ones found in other recent Hyundai's, while the software within the touchscreen is as user-friendly as you need.

In fact, Hyundai has improved some of its functionality. The Tucson’s driver-assistance systems are comprehensive, but this means it can have a tendency to beep and bong incessantly. In the old car, if they proved too much, you’d have to access a menu within a menu on the main touchscreen. But now there are shortcuts on the multifunction steering wheel that achieve the same result; if you want to deactivate the speed limit warning (it beeps when it detects a new limit, and also beeps if it senses that you are exceeding it), simply press the mute button on the volume control for a few seconds, and silence reigns.