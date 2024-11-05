2025 Kia Sportage facelift gets early reveal in Korea

We were expecting the new Kia Sportage to arrive this month, but not so soon. Thanks to its unveiling in Korea, we have an early look at the big-selling SUV, showcasing a new look for the exterior and interior, new technology and a fresh hybrid offering.

The fifth-generation Sportage arrived in 2021 and has been a regular fixture in the top 10 list of best-selling cars here in the UK. Kia is looking to make the Sportage even more appealing with this mid-life update, which it’ll need to be, with plenty of rivals including Hyundai’s sister model, the Tucson, plus the Ford Kuga, Volkswagen Tiguan, Renault Austral and Toyota RAV4.

While these pictures show a Korean-market car, we expect the UK model to look almost identical, aside from the Korean model's longer wheelbase. Up front there’s a new headlight design, which apes the ‘star map’ style we’ve seen on the Kia EV3, EV5 and even the Picanto city car. There’s also a new grille and bumper to go with additional foglights in the lower section.

Further changes can be seen down the side of the Sportage with new alloy wheels (in a choice of 17, 18 and 19-inch sizes), while the rear pillar is a different design to the UK market Sportage. The side skirt is new for the 2025 car, too, and at the rear there are fresh lights and a redesigned bumper.