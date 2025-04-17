Huge list of standard equipment

262-mile range; Easy to drive

Just £161.02 a month

The Leapmotor C10 was looking like a snip at £191 a month just a few weeks ago, but now you can have £30 extra in your back pocket thanks to this deal.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the electric mid-sized SUV for a bargain £161.02 a month right now, netting it a 10 out of 10 score from our price checker algorithm.

To put this into perspective, that's the equivalent monthly outlay to a petrol supermini such as the Vauxhall Corsa and Renault Clio. But here you have a spacious, five-seater family SUV with a mountain of standard equipment.

All that's needed to get this two-year deal underway is an initial payment of £2,286.24. While mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, for an extra £16.48 a month, this can be raised to an 8,000-mile limit.

If you don't recognise the name Leapmotor then that's understandable, because it's part of a new wave of Chinese brands to hit British shores in recent months. But, unlike its contemporaries, Leapmotor is backed by Vauxhall-owner Stellantis, so there's some familiarity there at least.

The C10 is a rival to the likes of the Skoda Enyaq, Ford Explorer and Renault Scenic E-Tech, but it's one of the more spacious offerings in the class.

The interior is positively enormous, and so too is the kit list, with features such as 20-inch alloys, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, plus heated and cooled front seats just the start.

Powering this kit-laden SUV is a 69.9kWh battery pack giving a respectable, but rather unremarkable, range of 263 miles. It's similarly unexceptional to drive, too, but does offer easy-going EV motoring at a bargain price.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

