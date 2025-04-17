Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: The Leapmotor C10 electric SUV is cheaper than some superminis

The Leapmotor C10 is one of a new wave of Chinese cars that don’t cost the earth. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 2

By:George Armitage
2 Sep 2025
Leapmotor C10 - front
  • Huge list of standard equipment
  • 262-mile range; Easy to drive
  • Just £161.02 a month 

The Leapmotor C10 was looking like a snip at £191 a month just a few weeks ago, but now you can have £30 extra in your back pocket thanks to this deal.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the electric mid-sized SUV for a bargain £161.02 a month right now, netting it a 10 out of 10 score from our price checker algorithm. 

To put this into perspective, that's the equivalent monthly outlay to a petrol supermini such as the Vauxhall Corsa and Renault Clio. But here you have a spacious, five-seater family SUV with a mountain of standard equipment.

All that's needed to get this two-year deal underway is an initial payment of £2,286.24. While mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, for an extra £16.48 a month, this can be raised to an 8,000-mile limit. 

If you don't recognise the name Leapmotor then that's understandable, because it's part of a new wave of Chinese brands to hit British shores in recent months. But, unlike its contemporaries, Leapmotor is backed by Vauxhall-owner Stellantis, so there's some familiarity there at least.

The C10 is a rival to the likes of the Skoda Enyaq, Ford Explorer and Renault Scenic E-Tech, but it's one of the more spacious offerings in the class. 

The interior is positively enormous, and so too is the kit list, with features such as 20-inch alloys, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, plus heated and cooled front seats just the start.

Powering this kit-laden SUV is a 69.9kWh battery pack giving a respectable, but rather unremarkable, range of 263 miles. It's similarly unexceptional to drive, too, but does offer easy-going EV motoring at a bargain price.     

Leapmotor C10 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Leapmotor C10 leasing offers from leading providers on our Leapmotor C10 page.

Deals on Leapmotor C10 rivals

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

New in-stock Hyundai Ioniq 5Cash £34,378Avg. savings £6,762
New Hyundai Ioniq 5

Configure now

Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Enyaq

New in-stock Skoda EnyaqCash £36,327Avg. savings £3,078
New Skoda Enyaq

Configure now

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New in-stock Tesla Model YCash £44,990
New Tesla Model Y

Configure now

Check out the Leapmotor C10 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and isresponsible for creating content the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

