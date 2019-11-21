Los Angeles Motor Show 2024: all the key cars

The 2024 Los Angeles Motor Show is under way. As ever, the LA Convention Centre’s vast floors are packed with everything from the sensible to the silly, and we’ve been up close and personal with all the cars that matter.

The LA event is a bookend to the motor show season – it’s the car industry’s last chance of the year to highlight what’s coming to showrooms before the holiday season begins. Most of the cars on display are, unsurprisingly, US-centric, and while not all of them will reach UK shores, we could see some of their key features on our roads before too long.

As you’d expect the SUV remains king in the US, and plenty of manufacturers are putting their money on the idea that ‘bigger is better’. Nestled in their huge frames is some smart tech – Hyundai is showing off an experimental hydrogen powertrain, as well as a new flagship EV, the Ioniq 9. Kia is focusing on an updated Sportage, while stablemate Genesis has revealed a new take on its luxurious GV70. Meanwhile, Volkwagen’s seven-seat Tayron has made its debut. Here are the cars that are making an impression at this year’s show.

Kia Sportage

The Kia Sportage is getting a new look, with the fifth-generation model being updated to bring it in line with the Korean firm’s EV range. That means a fresh font and rear end, plus new wheels to set the look off properly. An array of colour and trim upgrades are planned as well, to help the new car stand out from what’s come before.