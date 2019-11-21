Los Angeles Motor Show 2024: all the key cars
We pick out the models creating a big impression at the last major motor show of the year
The 2024 Los Angeles Motor Show is under way. As ever, the LA Convention Centre’s vast floors are packed with everything from the sensible to the silly, and we’ve been up close and personal with all the cars that matter.
The LA event is a bookend to the motor show season – it’s the car industry’s last chance of the year to highlight what’s coming to showrooms before the holiday season begins. Most of the cars on display are, unsurprisingly, US-centric, and while not all of them will reach UK shores, we could see some of their key features on our roads before too long.
As you’d expect the SUV remains king in the US, and plenty of manufacturers are putting their money on the idea that ‘bigger is better’. Nestled in their huge frames is some smart tech – Hyundai is showing off an experimental hydrogen powertrain, as well as a new flagship EV, the Ioniq 9. Kia is focusing on an updated Sportage, while stablemate Genesis has revealed a new take on its luxurious GV70. Meanwhile, Volkwagen’s seven-seat Tayron has made its debut. Here are the cars that are making an impression at this year’s show.
Kia Sportage
The Kia Sportage is getting a new look, with the fifth-generation model being updated to bring it in line with the Korean firm’s EV range. That means a fresh font and rear end, plus new wheels to set the look off properly. An array of colour and trim upgrades are planned as well, to help the new car stand out from what’s come before.
Inside, there’s a 12.3-inch touchscreen as standard, and you’ll be able to spec a head-up display, too. Expect a power bump as well, although hot hatch levels of fun are not on the cards. The new Sportage is expected to hit Europe in 2025.
Kia EV9 GT
The seven-seat Kia EV9 has been given a performance overhaul. While the standard car is no slouch, Kia’s engineers have been hard at work on the EV9 GT, a car for people whose children need to get to school or football training in a hurry. Its two electric motors produce a combined 501bhp – enough to propel it from 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds.
As well as huge power, there’s adaptive suspension, an electric limited slip differential and the virtual gear shift function found on the award-winning Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Range and price are expected to be announced closer to its launch date in 2025.
Honda Passport
While not for the UK, Honda’s new Passport mid-size SUV is a definite highlight. Think of a Honda CR-V with a Millets loyalty card, and you’re about there. It’s built on Honda’s light truck platform, and powered by a 3.5-litre V6, which is a combination suited for backcountry, rather than black tie. Trims will range from soft roader all the way to off-road special the TrailSport, and it promises more than enough room for a group of adults and as many tents as they can pack. It’s unapologetically rugged and all the better for it.
Hyundai Ioniq 9
A new EV flagship for Hyundai, the Ioniq 9 is a seven-seater with a distinct look. Buyers can expect a choice of rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, and performance ranging from a respectable 215bhp all the way to 429bhp, with 0-62mph times as low as 5.3 seconds.
Depending on spec, the Ioniq 9 can get up to 372 miles on a charge thanks to a standard 110.3kWh battery (larger than the Kia EV9’s, despite being based on the same platform). Peak charge rates are still to be confirmed, but if it’s anything like its smaller Ioniq siblings, expect 230-240kW max speeds.
Hyundai Initium
A new direction for Hyundai. The Initium concept is the clearest look we have yet at what the Korean firm’s cars are going to look like in the future. Design language that Hyundai calls ‘Art of Steel’ may sound like a Superman comic, but it’s the way the company sees ‘customer centric’ design going in future.
Its powertrain is a hydrogen fuel cell stack hooked up to a battery, which offers 403 miles of range and a perky 201bhp. The name, Initium, comes from the Latin for “beginning”, which represents Hyundai’s commitment to developing a hydrogen society, apparently.
Volkwagen Tayron
VW’s SUV offering is growing to include the seven-seat Tayron. Formerly a model exclusive to China, the Tayron is now making its way to the rest of the world. Size-wise, think Tiguan with a little more in the back… although it’s about 10mm wider too. It’s a looker thanks to its full width light bar and chunky air intakes, which should help it stand out in a crowd.
Inside it’s got more than a hint of Tiguan about it – and you can have a 15-inch infotainment screen if it takes your fancy. With up to 885 litres of boot space, and a choice of petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid engines, it will provide the Hyundai Santa Fe with some serious competition.
Genesis GV70
It’s facelift time for Korean luxury brand Genesis’ GV70 at the LA show. Both the petrol and electric version of the car have been given a neat refresh front and rear, and the company is adding its Highway Body Motion Control system for a slicker ride. If you live near a muddy track, the new Terrain Mode will keep the car in check, too.
Genesis has added a 27-inch OLED infotainment/instrument binnacle screen, and optional 16-speaker Bang and Olufsen stereo. The Electrified GV70 EV’s battery is growing from 77.2kWh to 84kWh, which will add about 20 miles to its range.
Which car was your LA Motor Show highlight? Tell us in the comments section below...