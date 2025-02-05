New Mazda CX-6e to spearhead brand’s big electric SUV push from 2027

The Mazda 6e saloon will soon spawn a Tesla Model Y-rivalling mid-size SUV, as the maker looks to ramp up its EV offering and meet future ZEV (zero-emission vehicle) targets to 2030 and beyond.

The CX-6e badge has now been trademarked, which gives us a good idea of the car’s name, but not necessarily its technical make-up. Mazda could develop its electric SUV on the same platform as the 6e – created via a joint venture with Chinese automotive giant Changan – or on a new in-house EV architecture dubbed ‘Scalable SkyActiv’.

Mazda’s chiefs hinted at an SUV based on this flexible platform late last year. Now Mazda UK’s managing director, Jeremy Thomson, has told us to “watch this space” when asked why the firm had chosen to lead its next EV offering with a saloon rather than an SUV. “We’ll start plugging all of the gaps; they will be the mainstream kind of cars you expect. It’s a journey – we’re on a journey,” he explained.

Mazda will bring the 6e saloon to the UK next year – almost 12 months after it launches in left-hand-drive European markets. It’s aimed squarely at the Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2 and BMW i4, and will offer up to 342 miles of range from an 80kWh battery. The 6e will be Mazda’s second EV, following on from the compromised MX-30.