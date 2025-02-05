Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Mazda CX-6e to spearhead brand’s big electric SUV push from 2027

Mazda has trademarked the name CX-6e, with its UK boss telling us to “watch this space” for a sibling to forthcoming four-door EV

By:Richard Ingram
5 Feb 2025
Mazda CX-6e render - front

Avarvarii

The Mazda 6e saloon will soon spawn a Tesla Model Y-rivalling mid-size SUV, as the maker looks to ramp up its EV offering and meet future ZEV (zero-emission vehicle) targets to 2030 and beyond.

The CX-6e badge has now been trademarked, which gives us a good idea of the car’s name, but not necessarily its technical make-up. Mazda could develop its electric SUV on the same platform as the 6e – created via a joint venture with Chinese automotive giant Changan – or on a new in-house EV architecture dubbed ‘Scalable SkyActiv’.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mazda’s chiefs hinted at an SUV based on this flexible platform late last year. Now Mazda UK’s managing director, Jeremy Thomson, has told us to “watch this space” when asked why the firm had chosen to lead its next EV offering with a saloon rather than an SUV. “We’ll start plugging all of the gaps; they will be the mainstream kind of cars you expect. It’s a journey – we’re on a journey,” he explained.

Mazda CX-6e - rear static

Mazda will bring the 6e saloon to the UK next year – almost 12 months after it launches in left-hand-drive European markets. It’s aimed squarely at the Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2 and BMW i4, and will offer up to 342 miles of range from an 80kWh battery. The 6e will be Mazda’s second EV, following on from the compromised  MX-30.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Justifying Mazda’s saloon-first approach to the mid-size segment, Thomson said: “[The SUV sector] is where the competition is, so if you want to be cut-throat, maybe you go slightly off-piste.”

We expect the CX-6e’s design to combine elements from last year’s Arata concept and the production-ready 6e saloon. The new EV would sit in the highly competitive C and D-segment electric SUV market dominated by the Tesla Model Y and Audi Q4 e-tron, and our exclusive images preview how it might look.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While the CX-6e’s exact bodystyle is still to be determined, given the registered name and dimensions of its 6e sibling, it’s almost certain to launch as a rival for the big-selling Model Y, and the Arata gives us a good idea of the overall proportions.

The CX-6e is likely to be a strict five-seater, with a boot of 500 litres or more (plus storage under the bonnet) to cement its family-car credentials. We can assume the dash will largely mimic the 6e saloon’s, with a large central screen and fewer physical buttons than Mazda’s current combustion-engined cars. A fully digital instrument cluster is also likely.

One impetus for putting the CX-6e on the Scalable SkyActiv platform would be to minimise potential import tariffs for cars sold in the EU. Models built in China, such as the Changan-developed 6e saloon, will be subject to high taxes that could make them prohibitively expensive within Europe.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

If the CX-6e does use the Scalable SkyActiv platform, powertrain and battery information is limited at best. But we’d assume by bringing the tech in-house, Mazda would aim to better the 6e saloon’s numbers.

We expect at least two battery sizes, with the options probably comprising a standard and Long Range model. Assuming batteries of around 75kWh and 90kWh or more, the larger of the two should exceed 300 miles of range, despite the CX-6e’s bulkier SUV body.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’d also expect Mazda to look at improving the 6e’s charge rates – especially on the Long Range car. Bizarrely, the bigger-battery 6e has a significantly slower peak charging speed than the base model; the company will need to target rates of at least 180kW to keep the CX-6e competitive among its peers.

Mazda will be keen to inject some of its ‘jinba ittai’ or ‘horse and rider as one’ philosophy into the CX-6e. 
The phrase was first coined during the development of the MX-5 in the eighties, and the concept runs through every Mazda to this day. We can therefore expect a strong focus on driveability and handling, plus ride comfort and ergonomics. At the very least, the CX-6e should challenge the likes of the BMW iX1 for driver appeal.

Bosses said the first car on the new Scalable SkyActiv platform is due in 2027 – suggesting the SUV should arrive in UK showrooms shortly after the saloon. According to the current, Government-set ZEV mandate, 38 per cent of cars sold in the UK in 2027 must be electric, rising to 80 per cent in 2030 – so this EV will be of utmost importance to Mazda.

Given the 6e’s mooted price of £40,000, it looks like the CX-6e will hit the Model Y where it hurts, possibly starting from less than £45,000.

How much is your car worth? Find out with our free car valuation tool...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The best ever Japanese kei cars: lightweight, lovable and back in vogue
Best kei cars - header image

The best ever Japanese kei cars: lightweight, lovable and back in vogue

Car weight has become a big issue with the rise of EVs, but Japanese kei cars have had the problem solved for years. These are the best…
Best cars & vans
30 Jan 2025
Tokyo Auto Salon 2025: all the highlights and exciting new cars
Tokyo Auto Salon 2025 header image

Tokyo Auto Salon 2025: all the highlights and exciting new cars

TAS 2025 highlighted the latest in tuning, off-road accessories, and new cars...
News
14 Jan 2025
Next-generation Mazda CX-5 SUV and all-new Mazda EV both arriving by 2027
Mazda CX-5 - front tracking

Next-generation Mazda CX-5 SUV and all-new Mazda EV both arriving by 2027

The new CX-5 will feature a hybrid powertrain developed in-house by Mazda
News
8 Nov 2024
Return of the Mazda RX-7 draws close as Iconic SP is marked for production
Mazda ICONIC SP concept – front (doors closed)

Return of the Mazda RX-7 draws close as Iconic SP is marked for production

Mazda’s designer has said we can expect a production model “in the not-so-distant future”
News
7 Nov 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: sleek ‘n’ sporty Mazda 3 hatch at just £173 a month
Mazda 3 front corner tracking

Car Deal of the Day: sleek ‘n’ sporty Mazda 3 hatch at just £173 a month

Mazda’s high-quality family hatch might cost less than you expect with low initial payment and monthly fee
News
2 Feb 2025
Volvo XC40 alternatives: New and used substitutes for the stylish Swedish SUV
Volvo XC40 alternatives - header image

Volvo XC40 alternatives: New and used substitutes for the stylish Swedish SUV

The Volvo XC40 is a superb family SUV, but what if you want something different? We’ve come up with six great new and used alternative choices
Features
1 Feb 2025
Car brands like Tesla and Vauxhall risk falling behind due to poor leadership
Opinion - Mike Rutherford

Car brands like Tesla and Vauxhall risk falling behind due to poor leadership

Mike Rutherford thinks manufacturers like Tesla and Vauxhall could be left behind due to poor management decisions
Opinion
2 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content