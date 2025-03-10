Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New electrified Mazda CX-5 spotted testing on the road

The CX-5 is Mazda’s global best-seller and we expect to see the covers come off the third generation later this year

By:Alastair Crooks
10 Mar 2025
Mazda CX-5 - front 3/412

The current Mazda CX-5 has been with us since 2016 and while it’s still competitive against some tough rival mid-size family SUVs, it’s due to be replaced – and we’ve just caught the new version testing on the road for the first time. 

Mazda revealed to Auto Express last year that we can expect a new CX-5 to enter the market by 2027. But judging from these spy pictures of a disguised test car, we might see the new car arrive as soon as late this year. 

The prototype model we spotted is wearing very thin camouflage and gives us a great look at the new CX-5’s design, even at this early stage of its development. You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a mere facelift of the current one, because the overall proportions and detailing are very familiar. 

At the front we can see a thinner headlight arrangement and grille that are more akin to what we’ve seen on the new 6e saloon and CX-6e concept. But while those two models are electric, the CX-5 will be a hybrid, so its grille is open. Like the current car, the new CX-5 will retain its wheelarch extensions and have a relatively long bonnet to give it a more sporting profile. 

At the rear there’s a twin-exit exhaust system – a design trait of Mazda’s internal-combustion engined cars – plus a thin, horizontal rear light cluster not too dissimilar to the CX-80 SUV’s. A brief glimpse of the interior tells us the CX-5 may take inspiration from the 6e electric saloon with a huge 14.6-inch touchscreen mounted on the dash, although this may be changed for the production model. 

Mazda CX-5 - rear 3/4

Pure-electric power for Mazda’s mid-size SUV will come in the shape of the CX-6e in 2027, which will sit alongside the upcoming 6e. We already know the new CX-5 will retain a petrol engine, although it’ll be mated with a new hybrid system to keep up with the likes of the Toyota RAV4 and Hyundai Tucson. A mild-hybrid model is expected, but given that Mazda’s larger CX-60 and CX-80 SUVs offer a plug-in hybrid option, we could see a plug-in version of the CX-5 too.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

